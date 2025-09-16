EQS-News: Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding II LP / Key word(s): Bond

Notice of Proposed Interim Payment



16.09.2025 / 17:24 CET/CEST

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF: EUR 250,000,000 EURO FIXED RATE GUARANTEED NON-VOTING, NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP II Securities") ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING II LP ("LP II") ISIN: XS0229269856 LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP II SECURITIES THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER. Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP II and the LP II Securities. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5699Z_1-2025-9-16.pdf If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com. Dated: 16 September 2025 This notice is given by Matthew Haw RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



