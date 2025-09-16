PSYCA Foundation: Climate-Consciousness Week Launches in NYC

Healing Ourselves & Healing Systems - Climate, Consciousness & Mental Health Summit Kicks Off Programming Sept. 17, 5-10pm

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / How can we look within to transform our outer worlds, and is collective healing, rooted in embodied action, the answer?

Preparing for Climate Week NYC, explore powerful healing modalities and living systems as guides for systemic transformation. Reimagine a path forward that meets today's urgency with resilience and renewal without repeating the extractive patterns that created our crises. From inspiring speakers to collaborative sessions, kick off the week at the Climate, Consciousness & Mental Health Summit with imagination, co-creation, and calls to action.

CLIMATE, CONSCIOUSNESS & MENTAL HEALTH SUMMIT -

AGENDA:

5:00 PM | Event Doors Open| Guest Arrivals

5:30 PM | Opening Ceremony: "Awakening the Dreamer - Heart & Air" - Manari Ushigua Santi , Indigenous forest defender, traditional healer, and leader of Sápara Nation, Ecuadorian Amazon

6:00 PM | Welcome & Preparation - Marissa Feinberg, Psychedelics for Climate Action (PSYCA)

6:20 PM | Panels "Inner Transformation for Systemic Change"

Belén Páez, Pachamama Alliance, Liana Sananda Gillooly, North Star, Merritt Juliano, Center for Living SystemsPsychologies, Tricia Eastman, Seeding Consciousness & Ancestral Heart, Julia Mande, Common Field "Of Night & Light: The Story of Iboga & Ibogaine"

Lucy Walker, " How to Change Your Mind," Paul Miller, aka DJ Spooky, Author, Multimedia Artist, moderated by Marissa Feinberg

7:20 PM | Holotropic Breathwork Break - Jonathan Stone

7:35 PM | Community Announcements "The Soundtrack of Transformation" - Devon Phillips, MAPS "Invisible Symphony" - Kelle Jacob, Asri Wellness "Blessed We Are (cover)" - Aniko Benedek, Therapist/Facilitator "Psychedelics as a Catalyst of Change" - Casey Paleos, MD, InnerMost "Sensory Cinema for the Amazon" - Mahyad Tousi, Cura "Action Research Updates: Healing the Self, Community & Natural World" - Jon Burmeister, Melanie Pincus

8:00 PM | Breakouts "Sustainable Cities of the Future - Designing for Shared Prosperity" - Tom Rossman, Telosa, and Shelley Tanner, LightDAO "Clear Your Climate Emotions" - Mor Keshet, Climate Emotions Wheel & Mandala "Vision Literacy" - Andrew Dunn, School of Wise Innovation "Leading from the Heart for Systems Change" - Helen Kramer, Spiritual Teacher "PSYCA Feedback: Bridging Community with Conscious Action - Our Collective Potential" - Anna Konstantinova, Biomimicry Institute "Powered by Technology: Good Standing" - Ashley Taylor & Kurt McVey PSYCA Facilitators Jody Weiss, Women Funding the World, Martha Williams, BreakBread World, Sachiko Uozumi, Design is Love, Ashley John, Healing in Consciousness Founder To be recorded, and documented with Earthly Insight, a more conscious AI

9:00 PM | Share Findings & Mycelial Network

10:00 PM | Closing

WHERE - Bathhouse Studios, 538 E 11th St, New York, NY 10009

PUBLIC RSVP - psyca.org/ccmh

CLIMATE-CONSCIOUSNESS WEEK

PSYCA's Curated Picks During Climate Week NYC - Join Our Community Partner Events

Climate, Consciousness & Mental Health Summit - Sept 17

Homegrown Dialogues: Womanist Perspectives on Spirit, Sound & Sustainability with Andromeda Turre, From the Earth, Yale University - Sept 20

Creative Practices for Imagining the Future of Climate - Sept 21

Grounding Climate Week: A Biomimicry Equinox Gathering - Sept 22

Planetary Embassy - a New Diplomacy for the Planet Sept. 23-25

AskNature: Solutions from Life , Biomimicry Institute - Sept 24

Hope & Healing: Climate Grief Film Screenings - Climate Cafe NYC - Sept 24

EcoAwaken Journey with Maia Kiley & Hilla the Earth - Sept 26

Legalize Psilocybin in New York Dinner - Microdosing Collective - Sept 26

Zero Plastic NYC Nightlife Launch - Bye Bye Plastic & DJs For Climate Action - Sept 27

Transformative Impact Summit - Sept 27 & 28

CONVENING ORGANIZATION

Psychedelics for Climate Action (PSYCA) is a community that believes expanding consciousness is key to unlocking the collective action and systemic change needed to address the climate crisis. Our members are at the forefront of the growing psychedelic-climate movement, convening leaders and catalyzing transformational work. Since our inception, PSYCA has been featured in 100+ forums, including The Guardian, The New York Times Climate Forward, and SXSW - read coverage , subscribe , and engage on Instagram .

CO-HOSTING SPONSORS

The Center for Living Systems Psychologies explores the interpenetration of human behavior, mental health, and the environment, strives to bring human psychologies into coherence with the universal patterns that support healthy living systems, and promotes transcontextual ways of understanding human experience arising from living networks of kinship with all beings. Integrating human psychologies with living systems involves looking at the dynamic interplay between human experiences and larger living systems, paying particular attention to the relationship between events, perception, and the contexts in which human experiences occur. The Center serves as a hub for synthesis, education, and resources, where living systems consciousness can give rise to emergent systems psychologies and interdisciplinary responses to the needs of our time.

Earthly Insight (EI) offers a conversational AI chat experience designed to help users reduce their environmental impact. The goal is to minimize technology's footprint while supporting planetary health. One-third of revenue supports rewilding projects that restore ecosystems and give back to the Earth. EI strives to make conversational AI more environmentally conscious.

InnerMost is a beacon of excellence in the field of psychedelic therapy, in service of transforming lives and helping people heal. Based in Manhattan and founded by leading psychiatrist and researcher, Casey Paleos, MD, InnerMost brings compassionate treatment, practicum therapy training, and clinical research together under one roof. InnerMost is committed to building community and serving as a thought leader amongst therapists, researchers, clients, and the psychedelic curious.

Mission Within Foundation (MWF) advances psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans and first responders through scholarships, research, and advocacy. The foundation envisions a future where mental health challenges are recognized and treated, and those who have served receive the care they deserve. Founded by Martín Polanco, MD - an ibogaine therapy pioneer for over 25 years - MWF was established after realizing the substantial financial barriers veterans faced to access this life-saving care. Today, MWF provides scholarships for life-changing treatments at legal, pre-vetted facilities.



KA! Empathogenics offers 100% plant-based supplements made from Kanna - a heart-opening succulent from South Africa that is clinically proven to reduce stress, lift mood and increase focus, helping people feel more alive, capable and connected as they navigate everyday stress. KA!'s mission is to restore full-spectrum aliveness for all beings. Visit ohmyka.com to try KA! Kanna Chews and Kanna Tincture.

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Ancient Future, Asian Psychedelic Collective, Biomimicry Institute, Bizdelics, Brooklyn Mushroom, Brooklyn Psychedelic Society, Chacruna Institute, Climate Cafe, Club Rapture, Converge, CX, dig differently, DoubleBlind, Global Psychedelic Society, Good Standing, InnerMost, KA! Empathogenics, Kinlia, LightDAO, Lightning Society, Lucid News, Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Microdosing Collective, Mission Within Foundation, Mycopreneur, NY Climate Tech, Nocturnal Medicine, North Star, Orbit, Psilocybin San Francisco, Psychedelic Assembly, Psychedelic State(s) of America, Psychedelics Design, Radiical Systems, Roger Wu & ChaShaMa, School of Wise Innovation, Social Venture Network (SVN), Sugary, Swissnex, Transformative Impact Summit, Tricycle Day, Women Funding the World

