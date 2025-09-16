Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 17:48 Uhr
Antlara Dental unveils timeless white

ANTALYA, Turkey, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antlara Dental is taking its years of experience in cosmetic dentistry one step further by introducing its Timeless White. Finding the balance between whiteness and naturalness in modern dentistry is one of the most challenging aspects for patients. Shades that are too white might make the teeth look fake, while tones that are closer to the natural tooth colour might not be aesthetically pleasing.

Kimberley Stone with her Antlara Timeless White smile

As a tooth shade, Antlara Timeless White balances natural beauty with the support of scientific data and clinical expertise. Moreover, the clinical team's assessments indicate that when timeless white harmonises with a person's facial features, lip, and eye colour, it creates the effect of a natural smile that seems tailor-made for that individual.

Timeless White is not just a colour choice; it also represents an aesthetic approach. When deciding to offer this option, Antlara Dental takes into account the material's light transmission and the patient's skin tone, as different materials-such as zirconia, porcelain, or metal-supported porcelain-can display varying shades, requiring patient trials to determine the best match. Following treatment, this helps patients feel more confident both physically and emotionally. A common theme in patient feedback is: "My teeth are white, but no one notices they're artificial."

Antlara Dental has already served thousands of patients from Europe. Many patients who selected the Antlara white tooth shade specifically commented on how natural and flattering their new tooth colour appeared. It is crucial to note that shade timeless white is not universally appropriate, as its suitability varies based on an individual's skin undertone and physical attributes. It is unique to the individual, and if well-matched, it enhances the natural aesthetics of the smile.

The future of cosmetic dentistry lies in smiles that are eye-catching yet not artificial. Both clinical data and patient experiences support this reality, as evidenced by the increasing popularity of the timeless shade. Patient reviews on Antlara Dental's YouTube channel, Google, and TrustPilot show widespread satisfaction with the naturally radiant results of the Antlara tooth shade.

The Antlara Timeless White shade is highly valued among both young and middle-aged patients. This choice reflects a pursuit of harmony, where science, experience, and aesthetics come together to create an effect that goes beyond fashion-a truly timeless effect. Discover a naturally radiant smile-schedule a consultation at Antlara Dental.

Antlara Dental has been delivering exceptional dental care to international patients in Antalya, Turkey, since 2005. Combining state-of-the-art technology, a pristine clinical environment, and a highly skilled team of dental professionals, the clinic provides individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs. Antlara Dental goes beyond aesthetic enhancements, offering comprehensive treatment packages that make international dental care accessible with the comfort and convenience of local service.

CONTACT:

* Hacer Gediz Taskin
Phone: +44 7376 624454
Email: hacergediz@gmail.com

* Ahmet Koç
Phone: +90 543 309 2467
Email: ahmetkocebk@gmail.com

Clinic Contact - Antlara Dental:
Fener Mah. Tekelioglu Cd. No:51 / 1-2
Muratpasa / Antalya, Turkey
Phone: +90 530 202 6868
Clinic: +90 242 324 5779
Email: smile@antlaradental.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774370/Kimberley_Stone.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antlara-dental-unveils-timeless-white-302558012.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
