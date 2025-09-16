New AI agent turns complex healthcare and environmental data into actionable insights for pharmaceutical teams.

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that Allot, an innovative AI-driven pharma commercial analytics company, has developed an AI agent designed to identify and address health inequalities leveraging SnapLogic's agentic integration platform. With the agent, Allot has been able to turn complex, multi-source healthcare data into actionable insights that help pharmaceutical organizations improve patient outcomes and optimize resource allocation.

The new Health Inequality AI agent provides pharmaceutical teams with a detailed, data-driven view of asthma disparities. By analyzing multiple datasets, including GP practice records, patient populations, socioeconomic factors, and environmental indicators such as air quality, the agent identifies communities and neighborhoods most affected by asthma. This allows pharmaceutical companies to design targeted interventions, allocate resources efficiently, and collaborate with healthcare providers to reduce disparities.

"Health inequalities remain a critical challenge in healthcare, and data-driven insights are key to tackling them," said Manoranjan Das, Director at Allot. "By integrating Allot's healthcare analytics expertise with SnapLogic's agentic integration platform, the team has created a solution that transforms complex data into actionable insights quickly and reliably."

"This AI agent is a great example of how partnerships between integration technology providers and sector experts can deliver real-world impact," commented Theresa Geraghty, VP Product Marketing at SnapLogic. "Together with Allot, we are helping pharmaceutical teams turn data into insights that improve patient outcomes and advance health equity."

Key benefits of the Health Inequality AI agent:

Enhanced Market Understanding Access: Identify underserved populations and understand asthma prevalence across specific regions and GP practices.

Improved Patient Outcomes Real-World Evidence: Tailor interventions to social, environmental, and behavioral factors, improving adherence and treatment outcomes.

Strategic Partnerships Policy Influence: Collaborate with local authorities, Integrated Care Boards, and healthcare providers to influence public health policy and co-create solutions.

Targeted Asthma Interventions: Deploy educational programs, local support services, and environmental initiatives in communities with the greatest need.

The Health Inequality AI agent enables rapid preparation, consolidation, and analysis of complex healthcare datasets, combining internal company data with public sources to generate actionable insights. Its modular architecture also allows the solution to be extended to other disease areas and geographies, supporting pharmaceutical companies in addressing health inequalities worldwide.

The Health Inequality AI agent is built using SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform and AgentCreator capabilities. The Agentic Integration Platform takes an AI-first approach to integration and automation, embedding AI at the heart of every system to build, connect, and orchestrate integrations across data, applications, and workflows. AgentCreator is a no-code, low-code solution that empowers teams to easily create and deploy AI agents that automate routine tasks, integrate systems, and coordinate workflows. This AI-first approach helps companies modernize faster, reduce manual effort, and unlock greater business value.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

About Allot

Allot is an innovative AI-driven Pharma Commercial analytics company based in the UK. Since 2014, we've been focusing on providing cutting-edge input to pharmaceutical organisations throughout Europe and North America. By combining years of experience in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and data, we provide a suite of solutions, frameworks and services for acquiring real actionable insights.

We understand the process of leveraging analytics to increase sales and productivity in the pharma industry. By analysing everything from your commercial planning, targeting and segmentation, formulary, SFE KPIs and sales analytics, we provide easy-to-interpret visuals, data integration, and modelling capability that allows you to understand the business better than ever.

