Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update for August 2025

Operational Highlights August

  • Occupancy in August reached 83%, a 5%-point increase compared with last year.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by approx. 15% compared to August 2024.
  • Total ticket revenue grew by almost 15% year-over-year, as growth in occupancy and ACR was partially offset by one fewer roundtrip operated this year.

Booking Position 2025

  • As of today, 68% of 2025 capacity is booked, representing about 91% of the full-year targeted cabin nights.
  • ACR is currently more than 20% above same time last year for the full year.

Booking Position 2026

  • 31% of 2026 capacity is already booked with more than 10% higher ACR than same time last year for 2025.
  • Forward bookings support continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion into 2026.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
