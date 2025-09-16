Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 18:12 Uhr
Neeyamo launches ARIA, its AI-Powered Payroll & HR Agent for Global Enterprises

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a global leader in payroll and workforce management solutions, today announced the launch of ARIA (Adaptive Real-time Intelligent Assistant), a payroll and HR agent that reimagines how organizations engage with global payroll operations.

ARIA by Neeyamo: Where intelligent adaptability meets payroll and HR.

For too long, fragmented systems, evolving compliance requirements, and manual-heavy workflows have slowed payroll teams worldwide. ARIA addresses these challenges head-on. Designed to be intuitive, adaptive, and always-on, ARIA empowers employees, managers, and administrators to interact with payroll and HR in smarter, simpler, and more human-like ways.

At its core, ARIA delivers intelligent assistance across payroll and workforce management through three modes of engagement:

  • Guided Interaction with contextual cards that streamline processes such as leave applications, time-off requests, and employee self-service tasks.
  • Conversational Chat, which enables users to type naturally and receive instant responses, whether they are asking for payslips, net pay, or raising a service request.
  • Voice-driven Sessions that bring payroll into real-time conversation, making complex queries as simple as asking, "ARIA, can you walk me through my payslip?"

These experiences are enabled by an Adaptive App Window that dynamically surfaces the most relevant data and tasks, eliminating friction, enhancing accuracy, and saving valuable time.

Built on Neeyamo's unified global payroll architecture, ARIA ensures consistency and control across complex multi-country operations. It harmonizes disparate inputs, validates data before processing, and embeds automated compliance checks for regulatory adherence across jurisdictions. Organizations benefit from real-time visibility, governance across workflows, and consolidated global reporting.

"The global workforce needs solutions that eliminate complexity, not add to it," said Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO of Neeyamo. "ARIA is that intelligent layer: always-on, precise, and transparent. It not only understands payroll and HR demands globally but acts on them at scale with accuracy and confidence."

By embedding predictive analytics, anomaly detection, proactive compliance alerts, and exception-driven workflows, ARIA moves enterprises closer to the future of autonomous payroll, a model where the interface fades away, and work flows at the speed of thought.

About Neeyamo
Neeyamo is a technology-enabled global payroll and workforce management leader serving multinational and micro-multinational corporations across 160+ countries. With its HR and payroll product suite, Neeyamo enables enterprises to build agile, scalable, and future-ready operations. Learn more at www.neeyamo.com or contact irene.jones@neeyamo.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774341/ARIA_by_Neeyamo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774584/Neeyamo_Logo.jpg

Neeyamo Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neeyamo-launches-aria-its-ai-powered-payroll--hr-agent-for-global-enterprises-302558037.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
