New York, New York and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Athletes First, the premier sports representation and marketing agency, announced today that its Broadcasting and New Media division has reached an agreement to represent Gold Links Golf Club, the golf and lifestyle collective bringing together comedy, competition and community on the course and online.

The A1 Broadcasting team will represent Gold Links Golf Club for brand partnerships as well as network and content opportunities.

Gold Links Golf Club, inspired by Shady Rest - the country's first Black-owned country club in Scotch Plains, New Jersey - is an online community built for visionaries, tastemakers and athletes who share a passion for the game of golf. The Gold Links leadership team includes:

Patrick Peterson, NFL All-Pro cornerback

Roger Steele, golf creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist

David Leeks, founding partner of Street Execs, Atlanta's leading artist management firm representing Grammy Award-winning artist 2 Chainz & platinum-selling rapper Key Glock

Billy J, longtime music executive, Grammy Award-winning music manager and trailblazer in brand building and launching tech start-ups through his marketing agency

Quincy Avery, renowned quarterback coach and founder of Quarterback Takeover

Henry Bailey, real estate lawyer and partner of international law firm

Ed Hills, collegiate golfer and serial entrepreneur

Alexis Belton, professional golfer and World Long Drive champion

"Gold Links Golf Club is an unprecedented collection of athletes, entertainers, celebrities and business leaders from across a broad spectrum of industries," said Gideon Cohen, Executive Vice President, Broadcasting and New Media at Athletes First. "Gold Links is creating some of the most entertaining and relevant content in the sport - and building a real community through events, merch and brand collaborations. We believe there is enormous growth potential across multiple platforms."

"We are building one of the most connected networks in golf and producing content that goes far beyond the course," said Billy Jones, founding member of Gold Links Golf Club. "Gold Links reflects how we experience the game in our personal lives and through our work in music, sports and business. We're eager to connect with brands, leaders and athletes who resonate with our content and perspective - and we know that Athletes First is the right partner to help take this vision further."

In addition to sports and business, golf is resonating more than ever within the worlds of Hip Hop music and entertainment. "Golf is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing touchpoints in Hip Hop," says celebrity music manager and Gold Links Golf Club founding member David Leeks. "The same themes that define Hip Hop, fashion, exclusivity, culture and prestige, are embedded in the sport which makes this partnership with Athletes First a natural fit. Gold Links is about uniting those worlds, making golf both aspirational and accessible, and creating experiences where culture and the course move as one."



The A1 Broadcasting and New media division has quickly cemented itself as one of the most dynamic groups representing broadcasters and digital media talent in the industry. Since joining the agency just over a year ago, the division has executed deals with every major television and digital sports network. Its client roster includes some of the most high-profile personalities in the industry.

Media can access a photo of the Gold Links team in the Gold Links Golf Club media kit.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266633

SOURCE: Gold Links