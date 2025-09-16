QuadReal Property Group: QuadReal Acquires Realstar Residential Operating Platform in UK and Ireland, Expanding Presences in BTR and Student Living

Transaction reflects evolution of the QuadReal and Realstar partnership

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadReal Property Group Limited Partnership ("QuadReal"), a global real estate investment, development and operating company announced today that it has fully acquired the UNCLE brand in the UK and Europe as well as Realstar's UK&I residential operating platform, which will be re-named.

The transaction consolidates the operating company under QuadReal. Ryan Prince will remain as CEO for the next 12 months. Following this transition period, he will move to the role of non-executive Chairman. The current team will remain to expand the business.

Established partnership

QuadReal and Realstar launched their first joint venture in 2017, expanded the relationship through asset acquisitions and, in 2021, QuadReal purchased a minority interest in the Realstar UK operating company.

Today, the platform manages nearly 6,000 residential units across London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Dublin. A substantial portion of this portfolio operates under the UNCLE brand, which is known for its award-winning design, amenity spaces, and innovative resident services that offer unprecedented flexibility. UNCLE is consistently rated the UK's top rental brand on platforms such as Trustpilot.

QuadReal will continue to expand its UK and European BTR and student housing portfolio and will leverage the well-established UNCLE brand in these markets.

This transaction does not affect Realstar's other UK-owned assets outside the joint venture, nor does it have any impact on Realstar's Canadian or other international activities. Following the transaction, Realstar will continue to pursue new investment opportunities in the UK and Ireland.

Global residential portfolio

Globally, QuadReal has significant experience in the residential sector. Its portfolio includes over 65,000 residential units and 28,000 student beds, predominantly in North America and Australia. In the UK, QuadReal has over 8,500 residential units and 4,500 student beds across 29 communities.

Jonathan Dubois-Phillips, President, International Real Estate at QuadReal said: "This furthers QuadReal's global residential strategy and positions us well for future growth in both the built-to-rent and student housing markets. We have a solid residential foundation in the UK because of our partnership with Realstar, and QuadReal will continue to deliver value through operational excellence and solid portfolio and asset management."

Ryan Prince, Vice Chairman of Realstar and founder of UNCLE, said: "I am incredibly proud of the businesses we have built, the brands we founded, and the people I have worked alongside since launching Realstar's UK operations nearly 25 years ago. Since the establishment of our UK business, we have worked across sectors from GP surgeries to hotels, BTR, student accommodation and co- living. QuadReal's investment, particularly over the past five years has turbo-charged our growth, and the business is now in its strongest position yet. I look forward working alongside QuadReal on the UK BTR and student fronts while at the same time seeking out new opportunities for Realstar to grow in the UK and Europe."

About QuadReal Property Group Limited Partnership

QuadReal Property Group Limited Partnership is a global real estate investment, development and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $94 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

About Realstar

Founded in Canada in 1974, Realstar is a privately owned real estate investment and management company with over C$9 billion in assets spanning multifamily, hospitality, and alternative asset classes. A vertically integrated owner-operator, Realstar partners with leading institutions including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high-net-worth families.

Active in the UK for 24 years, Realstar has acquired or developed more than £3.5 billion in assets, with a focus on overlooked and underserved sectors including BTR, primary healthcare, and hotels.

Whether for a night, a year, or a decade, the Realstar Group strives to be the most trusted owner and operator of the places our customers call home.

