Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 15:29
1,340 Euro
-0,74 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,61019:30
Dow Jones News
16.09.2025 18:33 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Sep-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         92,197 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    119.6223p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,449,029 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,449,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      119.6223p                       92,197

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
669             120.00          09:11:45         00353436380TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             120.00          09:11:45         00353436381TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             120.00          09:11:46         00353436384TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             120.20          09:15:59         00353438263TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             120.80          09:43:23         00353447791TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             122.00          09:51:56         00353451418TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             122.00          09:52:05         00353451466TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.00          09:52:05         00353451467TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.00          09:52:05         00353451468TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             121.80          09:52:05         00353451472TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             121.60          09:52:05         00353451473TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             121.60          09:53:29         00353452215TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             121.40          09:59:15         00353454611TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             121.20          10:01:20         00353455635TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             121.80          10:19:48         00353463717TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             121.60          10:25:55         00353466522TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             121.40          10:26:40         00353466924TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             121.20          10:26:47         00353466959TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             121.00          10:28:04         00353467669TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             121.60          10:31:15         00353469049TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             121.40          10:46:22         00353476786TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             121.40          11:17:48         00353492070TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             121.40          11:17:48         00353492071TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             121.40          11:17:56         00353492074TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             121.20          11:37:08         00353493270TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             121.00          11:37:08         00353493271TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             121.00          11:37:08         00353493272TRLO1     XLON 
 
1822             121.00          11:37:08         00353493273TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.00          11:37:08         00353493274TRLO1     XLON 
 
1822             121.00          11:37:08         00353493275TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.00          11:37:08         00353493276TRLO1     XLON 
 
2480             121.00          11:37:08         00353493277TRLO1     XLON 
 
2480             121.00          11:37:08         00353493278TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             120.80          11:37:08         00353493279TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             120.60          11:37:08         00353493280TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             120.60          11:37:08         00353493281TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             120.20          11:37:11         00353493284TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             120.20          11:37:11         00353493285TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             120.00          11:37:18         00353493287TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             119.80          11:37:58         00353493375TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              119.80          11:56:49         00353494465TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             119.80          11:56:49         00353494466TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             119.80          12:26:23         00353495661TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              119.80          12:51:11         00353496272TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              119.80          12:51:11         00353496273TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              119.80          12:51:11         00353496274TRLO1     XLON 
 
1635             120.00          13:00:46         00353496506TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             120.00          13:00:46         00353496507TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             120.00          13:00:46         00353496508TRLO1     XLON 
 
845             120.00          13:00:46         00353496509TRLO1     XLON 
 
1635             120.00          13:00:46         00353496510TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             119.80          13:00:46         00353496511TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             119.80          13:00:46         00353496512TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             119.80          13:00:46         00353496513TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             119.80          13:00:46         00353496514TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             119.60          13:00:53         00353496517TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             119.40          13:24:09         00353497150TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             119.60          13:24:09         00353497151TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             119.60          13:24:09         00353497152TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              119.60          13:24:09         00353497153TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             119.60          13:24:09         00353497154TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             119.60          13:24:09         00353497155TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             119.40          13:32:06         00353497507TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             119.20          13:40:14         00353497712TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             119.00          13:40:22         00353497717TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              119.20          13:59:19         00353498343TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             119.20          13:59:19         00353498344TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             119.20          13:59:19         00353498345TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             119.20          13:59:19         00353498346TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1270             119.00          13:59:49         00353498515TRLO1     XLON 
 
1325             118.80          14:05:54         00353499180TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             118.60          14:05:55         00353499181TRLO1     XLON 
 
1163             118.60          14:05:55         00353499182TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             118.60          14:05:55         00353499183TRLO1     XLON 
 
1310             118.60          14:05:57         00353499184TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             118.80          14:11:20         00353499447TRLO1     XLON 
 
1246             118.80          14:11:20         00353499448TRLO1     XLON 
 
865             118.80          14:11:21         00353499449TRLO1     XLON 
 
1246             118.80          14:11:21         00353499450TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             118.80          14:11:21         00353499451TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             118.60          14:33:54         00353501564TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             118.60          14:33:55         00353501565TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             118.60          14:33:56         00353501581TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             119.00          14:34:00         00353501625TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             119.00          14:34:00         00353501626TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             119.00          14:34:00         00353501627TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             119.00          14:34:07         00353501684TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             119.00          14:34:07         00353501685TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              119.20          14:35:01         00353501940TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             119.00          14:35:15         00353501991TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             119.00          14:35:15         00353501992TRLO1     XLON 
 
1238             118.80          15:00:26         00353504993TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             118.80          15:00:26         00353504994TRLO1     XLON 
 
1931             118.80          15:00:27         00353505016TRLO1     XLON 
 
2011             118.80          15:01:31         00353505157TRLO1     XLON 
 
3156             118.80          15:01:31         00353505158TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             118.80          15:01:31         00353505159TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             119.00          15:35:03         00353508512TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             119.00          15:35:03         00353508513TRLO1     XLON 
 
809             119.00          15:35:03         00353508514TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             119.00          15:35:03         00353508515TRLO1     XLON 
 
743             119.00          15:35:03         00353508516TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             118.80          15:35:03         00353508517TRLO1     XLON 
 
931             118.80          15:35:03         00353508518TRLO1     XLON 
 
3459             119.00          15:36:33         00353508605TRLO1     XLON 
 
764             119.00          15:36:33         00353508606TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             118.80          15:43:07         00353509100TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             118.80          15:43:07         00353509101TRLO1     XLON 
 
1363             118.60          15:50:00         00353509563TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             118.60          15:50:00         00353509564TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             118.60          15:50:00         00353509565TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             118.60          15:50:00         00353509566TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             118.60          15:50:07         00353509606TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             118.60          15:50:07         00353509607TRLO1     XLON 
 
900             118.60          15:50:07         00353509608TRLO1     XLON 
 
1494             118.40          15:50:15         00353509621TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             118.40          15:50:15         00353509622TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             118.40          15:50:15         00353509623TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             118.40          15:50:15         00353509624TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             118.60          16:07:38         00353510623TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             118.60          16:08:18         00353510649TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             118.60          16:08:19         00353510650TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              118.60          16:09:22         00353510692TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             118.40          16:09:37         00353510705TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             118.60          16:09:37         00353510706TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              118.60          16:09:53         00353510723TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             118.60          16:11:18         00353510863TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             118.40          16:15:33         00353511269TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              118.60          16:15:35         00353511272TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             118.60          16:15:35         00353511273TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             118.60          16:15:35         00353511274TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             118.40          16:16:10         00353511301TRLO1     XLON 
 
970             118.60          16:18:00         00353511411TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             118.60          16:18:00         00353511412TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             118.80          16:18:40         00353511472TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             118.80          16:18:40         00353511473TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401993 
EQS News ID:  2198404 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198404&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.