DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Sep-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 92,197 Highest price paid per share: 122.00p Lowest price paid per share: 118.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.6223p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,449,029 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,449,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.6223p 92,197

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 669 120.00 09:11:45 00353436380TRLO1 XLON 648 120.00 09:11:45 00353436381TRLO1 XLON 649 120.00 09:11:46 00353436384TRLO1 XLON 652 120.20 09:15:59 00353438263TRLO1 XLON 634 120.80 09:43:23 00353447791TRLO1 XLON 667 122.00 09:51:56 00353451418TRLO1 XLON 675 122.00 09:52:05 00353451466TRLO1 XLON 627 122.00 09:52:05 00353451467TRLO1 XLON 627 122.00 09:52:05 00353451468TRLO1 XLON 627 121.80 09:52:05 00353451472TRLO1 XLON 671 121.60 09:52:05 00353451473TRLO1 XLON 671 121.60 09:53:29 00353452215TRLO1 XLON 644 121.40 09:59:15 00353454611TRLO1 XLON 656 121.20 10:01:20 00353455635TRLO1 XLON 667 121.80 10:19:48 00353463717TRLO1 XLON 679 121.60 10:25:55 00353466522TRLO1 XLON 655 121.40 10:26:40 00353466924TRLO1 XLON 654 121.20 10:26:47 00353466959TRLO1 XLON 682 121.00 10:28:04 00353467669TRLO1 XLON 228 121.60 10:31:15 00353469049TRLO1 XLON 639 121.40 10:46:22 00353476786TRLO1 XLON 500 121.40 11:17:48 00353492070TRLO1 XLON 167 121.40 11:17:48 00353492071TRLO1 XLON 179 121.40 11:17:56 00353492074TRLO1 XLON 664 121.20 11:37:08 00353493270TRLO1 XLON 167 121.00 11:37:08 00353493271TRLO1 XLON 282 121.00 11:37:08 00353493272TRLO1 XLON 1822 121.00 11:37:08 00353493273TRLO1 XLON 658 121.00 11:37:08 00353493274TRLO1 XLON 1822 121.00 11:37:08 00353493275TRLO1 XLON 658 121.00 11:37:08 00353493276TRLO1 XLON 2480 121.00 11:37:08 00353493277TRLO1 XLON 2480 121.00 11:37:08 00353493278TRLO1 XLON 658 120.80 11:37:08 00353493279TRLO1 XLON 661 120.60 11:37:08 00353493280TRLO1 XLON 662 120.60 11:37:08 00353493281TRLO1 XLON 662 120.20 11:37:11 00353493284TRLO1 XLON 681 120.20 11:37:11 00353493285TRLO1 XLON 681 120.00 11:37:18 00353493287TRLO1 XLON 631 119.80 11:37:58 00353493375TRLO1 XLON 4 119.80 11:56:49 00353494465TRLO1 XLON 631 119.80 11:56:49 00353494466TRLO1 XLON 648 119.80 12:26:23 00353495661TRLO1 XLON 21 119.80 12:51:11 00353496272TRLO1 XLON 85 119.80 12:51:11 00353496273TRLO1 XLON 72 119.80 12:51:11 00353496274TRLO1 XLON 1635 120.00 13:00:46 00353496506TRLO1 XLON 684 120.00 13:00:46 00353496507TRLO1 XLON 136 120.00 13:00:46 00353496508TRLO1 XLON 845 120.00 13:00:46 00353496509TRLO1 XLON 1635 120.00 13:00:46 00353496510TRLO1 XLON 117 119.80 13:00:46 00353496511TRLO1 XLON 382 119.80 13:00:46 00353496512TRLO1 XLON 178 119.80 13:00:46 00353496513TRLO1 XLON 656 119.80 13:00:46 00353496514TRLO1 XLON 658 119.60 13:00:53 00353496517TRLO1 XLON 632 119.40 13:24:09 00353497150TRLO1 XLON 296 119.60 13:24:09 00353497151TRLO1 XLON 222 119.60 13:24:09 00353497152TRLO1 XLON 8 119.60 13:24:09 00353497153TRLO1 XLON 155 119.60 13:24:09 00353497154TRLO1 XLON 224 119.60 13:24:09 00353497155TRLO1 XLON 632 119.40 13:32:06 00353497507TRLO1 XLON 623 119.20 13:40:14 00353497712TRLO1 XLON 678 119.00 13:40:22 00353497717TRLO1 XLON 61 119.20 13:59:19 00353498343TRLO1 XLON 110 119.20 13:59:19 00353498344TRLO1 XLON 502 119.20 13:59:19 00353498345TRLO1 XLON 672 119.20 13:59:19 00353498346TRLO1 XLON 1270 119.00 13:59:49 00353498515TRLO1 XLON 1325 118.80 14:05:54 00353499180TRLO1 XLON 200 118.60 14:05:55 00353499181TRLO1 XLON 1163 118.60 14:05:55 00353499182TRLO1 XLON 200 118.60 14:05:55 00353499183TRLO1 XLON 1310 118.60 14:05:57 00353499184TRLO1 XLON 616 118.80 14:11:20 00353499447TRLO1 XLON 1246 118.80 14:11:20 00353499448TRLO1 XLON 865 118.80 14:11:21 00353499449TRLO1 XLON 1246 118.80 14:11:21 00353499450TRLO1 XLON 616 118.80 14:11:21 00353499451TRLO1 XLON 633 118.60 14:33:54 00353501564TRLO1 XLON 633 118.60 14:33:55 00353501565TRLO1 XLON 336 118.60 14:33:56 00353501581TRLO1 XLON 344 119.00 14:34:00 00353501625TRLO1 XLON 617 119.00 14:34:00 00353501626TRLO1 XLON 608 119.00 14:34:00 00353501627TRLO1 XLON 200 119.00 14:34:07 00353501684TRLO1 XLON 595 119.00 14:34:07 00353501685TRLO1 XLON 30 119.20 14:35:01 00353501940TRLO1 XLON 623 119.00 14:35:15 00353501991TRLO1 XLON 617 119.00 14:35:15 00353501992TRLO1 XLON 1238 118.80 15:00:26 00353504993TRLO1 XLON 630 118.80 15:00:26 00353504994TRLO1 XLON 1931 118.80 15:00:27 00353505016TRLO1 XLON 2011 118.80 15:01:31 00353505157TRLO1 XLON 3156 118.80 15:01:31 00353505158TRLO1 XLON 561 118.80 15:01:31 00353505159TRLO1 XLON 142 119.00 15:35:03 00353508512TRLO1 XLON 179 119.00 15:35:03 00353508513TRLO1 XLON 809 119.00 15:35:03 00353508514TRLO1 XLON 598 119.00 15:35:03 00353508515TRLO1 XLON 743 119.00 15:35:03 00353508516TRLO1 XLON 1016 118.80 15:35:03 00353508517TRLO1 XLON 931 118.80 15:35:03 00353508518TRLO1 XLON 3459 119.00 15:36:33 00353508605TRLO1 XLON 764 119.00 15:36:33 00353508606TRLO1 XLON 651 118.80 15:43:07 00353509100TRLO1 XLON 616 118.80 15:43:07 00353509101TRLO1 XLON 1363 118.60 15:50:00 00353509563TRLO1 XLON 572 118.60 15:50:00 00353509564TRLO1 XLON 109 118.60 15:50:00 00353509565TRLO1 XLON 681 118.60 15:50:00 00353509566TRLO1 XLON 127 118.60 15:50:07 00353509606TRLO1 XLON 617 118.60 15:50:07 00353509607TRLO1 XLON 900 118.60 15:50:07 00353509608TRLO1 XLON 1494 118.40 15:50:15 00353509621TRLO1 XLON 494 118.40 15:50:15 00353509622TRLO1 XLON 477 118.40 15:50:15 00353509623TRLO1 XLON 185 118.40 15:50:15 00353509624TRLO1 XLON 564 118.60 16:07:38 00353510623TRLO1 XLON 565 118.60 16:08:18 00353510649TRLO1 XLON 132 118.60 16:08:19 00353510650TRLO1 XLON 73 118.60 16:09:22 00353510692TRLO1 XLON 663 118.40 16:09:37 00353510705TRLO1 XLON 132 118.60 16:09:37 00353510706TRLO1 XLON 95 118.60 16:09:53 00353510723TRLO1 XLON 264 118.60 16:11:18 00353510863TRLO1 XLON 672 118.40 16:15:33 00353511269TRLO1 XLON 82 118.60 16:15:35 00353511272TRLO1 XLON 618 118.60 16:15:35 00353511273TRLO1 XLON 252 118.60 16:15:35 00353511274TRLO1 XLON 655 118.40 16:16:10 00353511301TRLO1 XLON 970 118.60 16:18:00 00353511411TRLO1 XLON 619 118.60 16:18:00 00353511412TRLO1 XLON 599 118.80 16:18:40 00353511472TRLO1 XLON 457 118.80 16:18:40 00353511473TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

September 16, 2025 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)