Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Funding Circle to surpass GBP3 billion total financing milestone with Waterfall Asset Management through latest GBP750 million renewal

Funding Circle Holdings plc 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Funding Circle to surpass GBP3 billion total financing milestone with Waterfall Asset Management through latest GBP750 
million renewal 
17-Sep-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
Funding Circle to surpass GBP3 billion total financing milestone with Waterfall Asset Management through latest GBP750 
million renewal 
 
London, 17 September 2025 - Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, today announces the renewal of its 
long-standing partnership with Waterfall Asset Management ('Waterfall') and BNP Paribas, with a further forward funding 
commitment of GBP750 million.  
 
The increased commitment reflects the strength of the partnership with Waterfall, which has been lending through the 
Funding Circle platform since 2018. Over this period, and with this renewed commitment, Waterfall will have provided 
more than GBP3 billion in total lending through leveraged facilities, which has helped support SMEs through both our 
commercial and government lending programs. 
 
Continued backing from leading global financial partners like Waterfall and BNP Paribas reflect the proven performance 
of Funding Circle's proprietary technology, robust credit assessment capabilities, and ability to deliver attractive 
returns. 
 
This announcement follows Funding Circle's half-year results, which showed another period of strong, profitable growth 
as Funding Circle extended GBP1.1 billion in credit to UK businesses in H1 2025. Since 2010, Funding Circle has extended 
c.GBP16 billion in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. As at 30 June 2025, Funding Circle had c.GBP1.6 billion of 
forward funding in place from institutional investors to support future originations, and this GBP750 million renewal 
adds to this.  
 
Dipesh Mehta, Chief Capital Officer at Funding Circle, said: "We are delighted to continue our long-standing 
partnership with Waterfall Asset Management and BNP Paribas. This renewed commitment is a testament to the quality of 
our platform and our shared mission to provide vital funding to the UK's small businesses. With this facility, we can 
continue to be a crucial source of finance, helping the backbone of the UK economy grow and succeed." 
 
James Cuby, Head of Europe at Waterfall Asset Management, said: "This segment has long been underserved by traditional 
lenders and we have been impressed by Funding Circle's track record and expertise in enabling investors to access this 
asset class and ultimately support borrowers with much needed access to finance."  
 
Ghanem Al-Araj, Managing Director, Securitised Products Group at BNP Paribas, said: "We're very proud to continue our 
established partnership with Funding Circle and Waterfall Asset Management. This transaction demonstrates our ongoing 
commitment to enabling Funding Circle to deliver vital funding solutions to UK SMEs that drive growth and fuel the UK 
economy." 
 
- ENDS - 
 
Media contacts: 
Leigh Rimmer 
Head of Corporate Affairs 
press@fundingcircle.com 
+44 20 3830 1325 
 
Stephen Malthouse / Jack Gault / Eleanor Evans 
 
Headland Consultancy 
 
fundingcircle@headlandconsultancy.com 
 
+44 20 3805 4822 
 
About Funding Circle 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. 
 
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2198442 17-Sep-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198442&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
