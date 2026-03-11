Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.03.26 | 09:55
1,620 Euro
-1,82 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5202,10019:54
Dow Jones News
11.03.2026 19:03 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-March-2026 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

11 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            148.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             142.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    145.3777p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,779,614 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,961,962 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,961,962 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      145.3777p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
556             146.80          08:11:35         00381370420TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             146.40          08:11:35         00381370421TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             144.80          08:33:33         00381384097TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             145.40          08:59:49         00381393449TRLO1     XLON 
 
2118             145.40          08:59:49         00381393450TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             145.40          09:01:41         00381394162TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             145.40          09:03:52         00381394783TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             145.40          09:03:52         00381394784TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              145.40          09:06:59         00381395704TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             145.40          09:06:59         00381395705TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              145.00          09:10:10         00381396788TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             145.00          09:10:10         00381396789TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             145.40          09:19:00         00381399555TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             145.40          09:19:00         00381399557TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             145.60          09:21:00         00381400428TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             145.40          09:21:02         00381400439TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             145.00          09:33:05         00381407046TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             145.60          09:38:56         00381411034TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             145.60          09:38:56         00381411035TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             145.40          09:56:41         00381424709TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             145.20          09:56:42         00381424729TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.80          10:05:49         00381426700TRLO1     XLON 
 
938             145.80          10:05:49         00381426701TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             145.80          10:05:50         00381426703TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             145.60          10:05:55         00381426707TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             145.80          10:07:00         00381426733TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.60          10:07:01         00381426734TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             145.80          10:07:01         00381426735TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              145.80          10:07:01         00381426736TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             145.80          10:07:02         00381426739TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.60          10:10:52         00381426897TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             145.40          10:11:21         00381426909TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             145.80          10:42:53         00381428434TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             145.80          10:42:53         00381428435TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             145.80          10:42:53         00381428436TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             146.00          10:44:33         00381428588TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             146.00          10:46:00         00381428633TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             146.00          11:01:24         00381429583TRLO1     XLON 
 
1030             145.60          11:05:41         00381429770TRLO1     XLON 
 
1058             145.40          11:05:41         00381429771TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             145.40          11:24:17         00381430818TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             145.40          11:24:17         00381430819TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             145.20          11:28:20         00381431102TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.00          12:42:00         00381434571TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.00          12:42:00         00381434572TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             145.00          12:42:00         00381434573TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             145.00          12:42:00         00381434574TRLO1     XLON 
 
1916             145.20          12:42:01         00381434575TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              145.60          12:43:00         00381434618TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             145.60          12:43:00         00381434619TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             145.60          12:43:00         00381434620TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             145.40          12:46:16         00381434816TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             145.40          12:46:33         00381434829TRLO1     XLON 
 
202             145.40          12:46:33         00381434830TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             145.40          12:47:28         00381434870TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             145.40          12:47:28         00381434871TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.60          12:54:52         00381435159TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             145.60          12:54:52         00381435160TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              145.60          13:00:00         00381435292TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             145.40          13:00:47         00381435315TRLO1     XLON 
 
973             146.00          13:05:03         00381435463TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             146.00          13:10:44         00381435588TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             146.00          13:21:00         00381435854TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             146.00          13:23:18         00381435959TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             146.00          13:23:34         00381435968TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             146.00          13:23:52         00381435978TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             146.00          13:25:30         00381436018TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             146.00          13:25:30         00381436019TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             146.00          13:28:33         00381436141TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

533             146.00          13:33:43         00381436505TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             146.00          13:40:22         00381436986TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             146.00          13:40:46         00381437003TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             146.00          13:41:10         00381437016TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             146.00          13:45:16         00381437209TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             146.00          13:46:14         00381437287TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             146.00          13:57:40         00381437647TRLO1     XLON 
 
771             148.00          13:59:08         00381437728TRLO1     XLON 
 
2576             148.00          13:59:08         00381437729TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             148.00          13:59:09         00381437731TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.20          13:59:53         00381437794TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             147.20          13:59:53         00381437795TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             147.00          14:00:37         00381437855TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             147.00          14:00:38         00381437863TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             147.20          14:01:02         00381437962TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.40          14:02:10         00381438090TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             147.20          14:02:10         00381438092TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             147.20          14:08:23         00381438539TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             147.20          14:13:24         00381439046TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             146.80          14:27:15         00381439740TRLO1     XLON 
 
1044             146.40          15:00:57         00381441154TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             146.40          15:19:15         00381441998TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             146.40          15:19:15         00381441999TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              146.40          15:19:15         00381442000TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             145.80          15:19:15         00381442001TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             145.80          15:19:34         00381442023TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             145.60          15:20:00         00381442050TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             145.00          15:27:08         00381442343TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             145.00          15:27:08         00381442344TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             145.80          15:38:00         00381443001TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             145.20          15:46:53         00381443451TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             145.20          15:46:53         00381443452TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             144.20          15:46:53         00381443453TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             143.80          15:47:02         00381443457TRLO1     XLON 
 
1588             142.20          15:48:21         00381443539TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             142.40          15:49:15         00381443604TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             142.40          15:50:58         00381443678TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             142.40          15:50:58         00381443679TRLO1     XLON 
 
1059             142.20          15:52:28         00381443798TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             142.20          15:53:00         00381443963TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             143.00          16:02:49         00381444457TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.00          16:02:49         00381444458TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             142.00          16:02:51         00381444460TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             142.00          16:03:21         00381444475TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             142.20          16:04:47         00381444521TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             142.20          16:04:47         00381444522TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             143.00          16:06:53         00381444625TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.00          16:07:35         00381444647TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             143.00          16:10:48         00381444921TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             142.00          16:19:50         00381445511TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 420809 
EQS News ID:  2289924 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2026 13:29 ET (17:29 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
