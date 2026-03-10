Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 09:55
1,660 Euro
+1,22 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5402,12019:03
Dow Jones News
10.03.2026 18:39 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-March-2026 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

10 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         59,480 
 
Highest price paid per share:            148.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             146.00p 
 
                           147.5396p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,714,614 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,026,962 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,026,962 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      147.5396p                       59,480

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
519             147.40          08:18:55         00381157359TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.60          08:18:55         00381157360TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             148.40          08:30:55         00381166913TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             147.80          09:00:42         00381205944TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             147.80          09:08:34         00381216173TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             147.60          09:08:34         00381216175TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             147.40          09:08:36         00381216202TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             147.60          09:09:45         00381217502TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             147.80          09:09:45         00381217503TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             147.80          09:21:06         00381231284TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             147.80          09:35:33         00381249203TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             147.60          09:35:50         00381249425TRLO1     XLON 
 
3141             147.80          09:35:50         00381249426TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             147.80          09:35:50         00381249427TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             147.80          09:35:50         00381249428TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             147.80          09:40:11         00381254286TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             147.80          09:45:19         00381260346TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             147.20          09:47:01         00381262652TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             147.20          09:51:50         00381269078TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             147.20          09:58:54         00381274323TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.80          10:02:19         00381274785TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             147.80          10:02:40         00381274799TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             147.80          10:06:23         00381275002TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             147.60          10:08:40         00381275172TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             147.60          10:11:02         00381275344TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             147.60          10:11:02         00381275345TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.60          10:15:40         00381275576TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             147.80          10:43:18         00381277724TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             147.80          10:48:00         00381277900TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             147.80          10:58:55         00381278369TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             147.80          10:58:55         00381278370TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             147.80          11:05:10         00381278834TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              147.80          11:05:10         00381278835TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             147.80          11:05:37         00381278864TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.60          11:08:21         00381279092TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.60          11:08:21         00381279093TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              147.60          11:14:37         00381279378TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             147.60          11:14:37         00381279379TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             147.60          11:48:33         00381280974TRLO1     XLON 
 
1051             147.60          11:48:44         00381280977TRLO1     XLON 
 
1054             147.40          11:48:57         00381280985TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             147.20          12:02:46         00381281468TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             147.00          12:06:45         00381281655TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             147.00          12:07:05         00381281677TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             146.80          12:30:45         00381282764TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             147.00          12:40:13         00381283020TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             147.00          12:40:13         00381283021TRLO1     XLON 
 
988             147.60          12:59:15         00381283530TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             147.80          12:59:28         00381283541TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             147.80          12:59:50         00381283594TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             147.80          13:00:11         00381283607TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             147.60          13:05:50         00381283774TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             147.60          13:05:50         00381283775TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             147.60          13:09:10         00381283869TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             147.60          13:11:56         00381283981TRLO1     XLON 
 
1041             147.60          13:11:56         00381283982TRLO1     XLON 
 
842             147.80          13:19:13         00381284200TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             147.80          13:20:11         00381284220TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             147.60          13:20:39         00381284246TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              147.40          13:41:45         00381285351TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             147.40          13:41:45         00381285352TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             147.20          13:43:45         00381285523TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             147.40          13:49:41         00381285905TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             147.40          13:52:19         00381286044TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             147.20          13:55:59         00381286277TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             146.20          14:09:13         00381287107TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             146.00          14:12:34         00381287355TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             147.40          14:41:03         00381289648TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             147.20          14:41:03         00381289649TRLO1     XLON
555             146.80          14:49:58         00381290537TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             146.80          14:49:59         00381290538TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             146.80          14:49:59         00381290539TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             146.80          14:49:59         00381290540TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             146.80          14:49:59         00381290541TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             147.20          15:03:02         00381291846TRLO1     XLON 
 
954             147.20          15:03:02         00381291847TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             147.00          15:13:37         00381292524TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.00          15:28:56         00381293465TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.00          15:28:56         00381293466TRLO1     XLON 
 
1054             147.20          15:31:49         00381293659TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              147.40          15:32:50         00381293698TRLO1     XLON 
 
2516             147.80          15:33:15         00381293711TRLO1     XLON 
 
5657             147.80          15:33:15         00381293712TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             147.80          15:34:35         00381293784TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             147.60          15:36:58         00381293966TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             147.80          15:52:03         00381294888TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             147.80          15:52:03         00381294889TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             147.80          15:52:11         00381294901TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             147.60          16:00:38         00381295330TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             147.60          16:00:38         00381295331TRLO1     XLON 
 
1603             147.60          16:02:15         00381295409TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              147.80          16:15:08         00381296275TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             147.80          16:15:08         00381296276TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             147.80          16:15:12         00381296280TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             147.60          16:15:12         00381296281TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             147.80          16:15:12         00381296282TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             147.80          16:15:12         00381296283TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             147.80          16:15:12         00381296284TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              147.80          16:18:44         00381296522TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              147.80          16:18:44         00381296523TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 420669 
EQS News ID:  2289136 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289136&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
