General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: Second Blue Magic Netherlands Event Set for November 18

Registration Site Is Open and Dutch Innovators Are Encouraged to Attend and Apply to Present Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), in collaboration with the Dutch Ministry of Defence and the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, will host its second Blue Magic Netherlands (BMNL) event on November 18, 2025. BMNL 2025 follows the successful first event in 2024 and will take place at the MELT at Avular building, a world-class venue for technology interchange near Brainport Eindhoven, the center of the Dutch high-technology manufacturing industry. The registration site can be accessed at www.ga-asi.com/blue-magic-netherlands-2025.

"The first BMNL event was a huge success for Dutch industry," said Brad Lunn, managing director for GA-ASI. "We've built strong investment opportunities with Dutch companies - including Arceon, Emergent Swarm Solutions, and Saluqi Motors - and now we're looking to build on that success at BMNL 2025."

Blue Magic Netherlands fosters technology ideation and implementation within the Dutch industrial ecosystem. GA-ASI is inviting Netherlands-based technology and aerospace companies, big and small, to apply for a chance to pitch transformative next-gen solutions that could shape the course of commercial and defence technologies. This event brings together leaders in advanced technology, aerospace, business, and government in a single Dutch forum to explore emerging technologies that address the world's most pressing defence and security challenges. GA-ASI supplies its MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft to the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

Along with partners Brainport Development Eindhoven, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Brabant Development Agency and the Netherlands Industries for Defence & Security (NIDV), GA-ASI will accept proposals to present a broad range of technologies. Participating in this transformational event provides an ideal opportunity to connect with funding sources and collaborate with industry leaders. Companies and individuals wishing to only join the audience and network are welcome to register as well.

Companies interested in presenting their capabilities can submit a pitch proposal. GA-ASI and other participants will hear technology pitches followed by a lively panel discussion. Networking opportunities will also be available where participants can meet with other high-tech businesses and industry leaders to see if their capabilities can be leveraged in new and useful ways. Focus areas for this year are Intelligent Systems - Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning and Autonomy, Smart Materials - Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, Sensors, Space, and Counter-UAS.

Companies interested in presenting their capabilities must submit pitch proposals in PDF format by no later than October 10, 2025. Companies selected to present pitches will be notified on November 3, 2025.

To submit a pitch proposal or register to attend in person or virtually, please visit the event website at www.ga-asi.com/blue-magic-netherlands-2025.

BMNL organizers will also host several virtual workshops covering a variety of topics relevant to defence technology start-ups. These workshops will be listed on the event website and are available for the entire Dutch innovation ecosystem.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

