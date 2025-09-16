Lubrizol, a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, will be showcasing its most recent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) innovations at K Show. The trade show will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 8-15. Lubrizol's TPU is applied in adhesives, compounding, additive manufacturing, and molded and extruded parts.

Selected key TPU innovative specialties from Lubrizol that will be featured at K Show 2025:

New ESTANE ZHF 87HP8 TPU designed for thin cables with enhanced mechanical and flame properties to meet the needs of cable manufacturers regarding compliance with UL 1581 (passes Sec. 1061 cable flame test for small diameters) and IEC 50363 and EC 60332-1-2 regulations.

Our comprehensive portfolio for hot melts and adhesive extrusion solutions has evolved with the latest additions: Pearlbond ECO 590 HMS TPU, Pearlbond 360 TPU, and Pearlbond 920L TPU provide unparalleled process versatility for manufacturers. These advanced products are applied across various end uses, such as seam tapes, webs, and furniture edge banding, ensuring reliable bonding performance.

ESTANE D91T86 TPU, a versatile solution expanding its applications, is moving beyond molded specialty parts to high-performance films and other extruded parts that demand excellent weatherability and superior UV resistance compared to aromatic TPU.

"We are excited to expand our advanced TPU solutions into cutting-edge applications such as cables, films, and adhesives," said Ivo Oerlemans, Business Director, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers EU. "Looking ahead, we are driving growth with innovative PVC and rubber replacements and empowering our customers with productivity, consistency, processability, and reliability of supply. Our TPU specialties offer unmatched versatility for superior performance, enabling flexible, durable solutions across diverse applications."

