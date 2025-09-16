GHGSat Secures $47M in New Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / GHGSat, the world leader in emissions monitoring technology, announced it has secured $47 million CAD in new financing to fuel its rapid global expansion and the continued evolution of its groundbreaking satellite technology and analytics services.

The financing includes both convertible notes and debt. The convertible note portion was led by new investor Yaletown Partners, alongside existing investors Fonds de solidarite FTQ (FTQ) and BDC Capital. The debt portion was led by the National Bank of Canada with support from Export Development Canada (EDC).

"The confidence from our investors, demonstrated through this new financing, underscores the growing global demand for emissions monitoring," said Stephane Germain, CEO of GHGSat. "At GHGSat, we are laser focused on building the most operationally useful technology on the market, coupled with advanced analytics capabilities that transform raw data into emissions intelligence."

"With its groundbreaking satellite constellation, GHGSat created a technology that truly changed the way that we understand emissions today-moving from estimates to tangible and accurate measurements at a global level," said Sophie Gupta, Partner and Head of Responsible Investing at Yaletown Partners. "We are excited to partner together to keep moving the needle on methane, building the next phase of analytics capability and scale that embeds emissions data into the heart of strategic and operational decisions for carbon-intensive industries around the world."

"National Bank is proud to support GHGSat in its mission to drive environmental transformation," said Channt Chea, Senior Director, Technology and Innovation Banking at National Bank. "This partnership reflects our ambition to support technological innovation that contributes to the reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions."

GHGSat made history in 2016 with the launch of the world's first satellite capable of directly attributing methane emissions to individual industrial facilities. Purpose-built to support industrial operators to reduce emissions, GHGSat's satellites pinpoint the source of methane leaks as small as 100 kg/hr, often down to individual pieces of equipment. Leveraging an unmatched daily revisit rate, GHGSat alerts operators about emissions within hours of detection. Alongside its fleet of satellites, GHGSat operates aircraft equipped with its patented sensor, complementing high-frequency satellite monitoring with targeted and rapid response campaigns.

To date, GHGSat has launched 14 satellites, which track emissions from millions of facilities annually to provide the most robust global coverage of methane emissions in the market. Since the company's founding in 2011, GHGSat has raised $173M CAD in equity and debt financing to develop and scale its groundbreaking technology.

Mitigating methane is widely seen as one of the most effective levers for slowing climate impacts and improving air quality. While methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas-over 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period-it breaks down quickly in the atmosphere, meaning that reductions can deliver swift and measurable climate benefits in the near term.

Beyond the environmental imperative, reducing methane is also an economic boon for industrial operators and governments. Capturing methane that would otherwise be lost to the atmosphere directly improves operational efficiency and increases product yields for oil and gas producers. Access to accurate emissions data also strengthens a company's ability to comply with-and thrive under-increasingly strict international regulations tied to emissions intensity. This increased efficiency creates a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving energy sector, critical for domestic energy security goals and the profitability of carbon-intensive industries.

Working hand-in-hand with industry as a trusted partner, GHGSat has supported the mitigation of over 20 MT CO2E of methane since beginning operations, equivalent to the annual emissions from more than 4.6 million cars.

About GHGSat

GHGSat is a global technology leader with pioneering emissions-monitoring capabilities that drive industrial efficiency with positive impact. Harnessing the power of satellites and aircraft, GHGSat traces emissions directly to their source at an unmatched speed, delivering the data and insights required to take action. A trusted partner for organizations around the world, GHGSat empowers decision-makers to tackle emissions, accelerating progress towards a resilient energy future.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is committed to supporting innovative Canadian companies in their formative phase by backing them with a full range of capital solutions and advice to accelerate their scaling journey. By collaborating closely with the ecosystem, it is creating the space for innovators to grow and succeed. For more information on BDC Capital's solutions, visit bdc.ca/en/bdc-capital.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 808,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $21.9 billion as at May 31, 2025, the Fonds supports directly and indirectly thousands of companies through venture and development capital investments based on the belief that the impact of its investments is created as much by financial as societal returns. For more information, visit fondsftq.com or our company page on LinkedIn.

About National Bank of Canada

With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

About Yaletown Partners

Founded in 2002, Yaletown Partners is an investment firm backing emerging growth technology companies transforming critical industrial sectors through digital infrastructure, AI, and automation. With over $600 million in active assets under management and offices across North America, Yaletown is a recognized leader in responsible innovation investing.

