Jenny Block's Newest Book, Badass Manifesting, Debuts October 14, 2025

Award-winning author kicks off national book tour this fall

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Acclaimed author and cultural commentator Jenny Block is set to release her latest book, Badass Manifesting, on October 14, 2025. Known for her candid voice and empowering perspective, Block redefines what it means to "manifest" by cutting through the fluff and delivering practical, repeatable steps to create the life you truly want.

"Manifesting isn't about wishful thinking," said Block. "It's about clarity, courage, and consistent action. Badass Manifesting is about reclaiming your power and building the life you don't need a vacation from."

The book delivers Block's signature mix of wit, wisdom, and no-nonsense coaching. Through field-tested strategies and bold prompts, readers learn how to get specific about their goals, remove self-sabotage, and build momentum with rituals that stick.

Concurrent with the release, Block will embark on a national book tour, meeting readers across the country with lively discussions, workshops, and signings.

Book Tour - Fall 2025 & Winter 2026

Dallas, TX - September 19-21, 2025

Unleashed LGBTQ at the Melrose Hotel

Event Info

Southlake, TX - October 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Barnes & Noble Southlake

Table signing / Meet & Greet

Houston, TX - October 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Hotel St. Augustine

Chicago, IL - October 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Barbara's Bookstore, Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL

Event Info

Chicago, IL - October 18, 2025 (4:00-6:00 PM)

Barnes & Noble Oswego

Table signing / Meet & Greet

Chicago, IL - October 19, 2025 (1:00-3:00 PM)

Barnes & Noble Algonquin

Table signing / Meet & Greet

Encinitas, CA - November 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Barnes & Noble Encinitas

Irvine, CA - November 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Barnes & Noble Irvine Spectrum

Table signing / Meet & Greet

Huntington Beach, CA - November 4, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Barnes & Noble Huntington Beach

Presentation, Signing & Q&A

Dallas, TX - January 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Barnes & Noble Prestonwood

Presentation, Q&A & Signing

About the Author

Jenny Block is the author of four previous books and thousands of essays spanning relationships, food, travel, lifestyle, and the arts. Known for her unfiltered approach and empowering voice, she is a frequent guest on podcasts and media outlets nationwide. Block splits her time between writing, teaching workshops, and traveling the globe.

Book Details

Title: Badass Manifesting

Author: Jenny Block

Pub Date: October 14, 2025

Publisher: Books That Save Lives

ISBN 10: 168481748X

ISBN 13 - 978-1684817481

Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook

Available: Wherever books are sold

For review copies, media inquiries, or interview requests, contact Krishna Bhat at krishnabhat67@gmail.com 415-552-7383

SOURCE: Jenny Block

