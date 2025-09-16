Jenny Block's Newest Book, Badass Manifesting, Debuts October 14, 2025

Award-winning author kicks off national book tour this fall
DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Acclaimed author and cultural commentator Jenny Block is set to release her latest book, Badass Manifesting, on October 14, 2025. Known for her candid voice and empowering perspective, Block redefines what it means to "manifest" by cutting through the fluff and delivering practical, repeatable steps to create the life you truly want.
"Manifesting isn't about wishful thinking," said Block. "It's about clarity, courage, and consistent action. Badass Manifesting is about reclaiming your power and building the life you don't need a vacation from."
The book delivers Block's signature mix of wit, wisdom, and no-nonsense coaching. Through field-tested strategies and bold prompts, readers learn how to get specific about their goals, remove self-sabotage, and build momentum with rituals that stick.
Concurrent with the release, Block will embark on a national book tour, meeting readers across the country with lively discussions, workshops, and signings.
Book Tour - Fall 2025 & Winter 2026
Dallas, TX - September 19-21, 2025
Unleashed LGBTQ at the Melrose Hotel
Event Info
Southlake, TX - October 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Barnes & Noble Southlake
Table signing / Meet & Greet
Houston, TX - October 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Hotel St. Augustine
Chicago, IL - October 17, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Barbara's Bookstore, Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Event Info
Chicago, IL - October 18, 2025 (4:00-6:00 PM)
Barnes & Noble Oswego
Table signing / Meet & Greet
Chicago, IL - October 19, 2025 (1:00-3:00 PM)
Barnes & Noble Algonquin
Table signing / Meet & Greet
Encinitas, CA - November 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Barnes & Noble Encinitas
Irvine, CA - November 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Barnes & Noble Irvine Spectrum
Table signing / Meet & Greet
Huntington Beach, CA - November 4, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Barnes & Noble Huntington Beach
Presentation, Signing & Q&A
Dallas, TX - January 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Barnes & Noble Prestonwood
Presentation, Q&A & Signing
About the Author
Jenny Block is the author of four previous books and thousands of essays spanning relationships, food, travel, lifestyle, and the arts. Known for her unfiltered approach and empowering voice, she is a frequent guest on podcasts and media outlets nationwide. Block splits her time between writing, teaching workshops, and traveling the globe.
Book Details
Title:Badass Manifesting
Author: Jenny Block
Pub Date: October 14, 2025
Publisher: Books That Save Lives
ISBN 10:168481748X
ISBN 13 - 978-1684817481
Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook
Available: Wherever books are sold
For review copies, media inquiries, or interview requests, contact Krishna Bhat at krishnabhat67@gmail.com 415-552-7383
