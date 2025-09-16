Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 19:18 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan Visits Hindustan Zinc, commends its Innovation and ESG Leadership

  • Visit follows Hindustan Zinc becoming the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM)
  • Sindesar Khurd Mine, the world's fourth-largest silver-producing mine, showcased India's progress in sustainable and responsible mining

UDAIPUR, India, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, proudly hosted Mr. Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), at its flagship Sindesar Khurd Mine (SKM) in Rajasthan. The visit comes close on the heels of Hindustan Zinc's induction as the first Indian company into ICMM, marking a milestone for both the company and India's mining sector.

ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan Visits Hindustan Zinc, commends its Innovation and ESG Leadership

Mr. Dhawan was accompanied by Mr. Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, along with the company's senior leadership team during the visit. During the visit, Mr. Dhawan toured Sindesar Khurd Mine, the world's fourth-largest silver-producing mine and witnessed first-hand Hindustan Zinc's world-class operations built on technological innovation, environmental stewardship and ESG leadership. The discussions also centred around strengthening global collaboration, sharing best practices and advancing responsible mining across South Asia.

Rohitesh Dhawan, President and CEO, ICMM, commented: "It has been a real privilege to visit Hindustan Zinc's operations in Rajasthan and see first-hand the integration of cutting-edge technology with ESG leadership. The path to a greener future runs through India - with its metals and minerals playing an essential role in enabling the global energy transition. To witness the deep commitment to sustainability, and to environmental and social responsibility, here on the ground has been truly inspiring. It reaffirms that world-class, responsible mining is very much happening here at the Sindesar Khurd Mine. It is a powerful example of what is possible when we mine with principles."

Hindustan Zinc is steadfastly advancing its Sustainability 2.0 agenda, guided by science-based targets and a firm commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. In 2024, the company was recognized as the world's most sustainable metals and mining company for the second consecutive year by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In FY25, Hindustan Zinc reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 15% compared to the 2020 baseline, all while steadily increasing production. These achievements reflect the company's balanced approach to sustainable growth-prioritizing environmental responsibility, technological innovation, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

CONTACT: Maitreyee.sankhla@vedanta.co.in

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774486/ICMM_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748830/5513733/Hindustan_Zinc_Logo.jpg

Hindustan Zinc Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icmm-ceo-rohitesh-dhawan-visits-hindustan-zinc-commends-its-innovation-and-esg-leadership-302558099.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.