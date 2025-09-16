Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - The Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant, created by Dr. Michael Lebow, a board-certified vascular surgeon and founder of the Limb Preservation Center in Jonesboro, Georgia, announces the launch of its grant application process. Designed to support undergraduate students aspiring to enter healthcare professions, this initiative reflects Dr. Michael Lebow's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, efficiency, and accessibility in patient care.





The Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant invites applications from undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities across the United States who are pursuing or planning to pursue careers in healthcare-related fields such as nursing, pre-med, public health, or allied health sciences. Applicants must submit an original essay of 500-700 words responding to the prompt:

"As a future healthcare professional, how do you plan to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, or compassionate? Share how your personal journey or values align with Dr. Michael Lebow's mission to improve patient care through innovation, service, and minimally invasive approaches."

The application deadline is April 15, 2026, with the winner announced on May 15, 2026. One outstanding student will be selected based on clarity, originality, alignment with the prompt, and their demonstrated passion for improving healthcare access and quality.

A Mission to Improve Patient Care

Dr. Michael Lebow brings decades of experience in patient-centered care and vascular innovation. Known for his dedication to restoring circulation and preventing amputations through minimally invasive vascular techniques, Dr. Michael Lebow has built a career rooted in both medical excellence and service to others.

After completing his education at Brown University, the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and advanced surgical training at Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee, Dr. Michael Lebow served in leadership roles at top medical institutions and contributed to pioneering research in vascular care. Through initiatives like this grant, Dr. Michael Lebow continues to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals to focus on accessibility, efficiency, and compassion in patient treatment.

Supporting the Next Generation of Healthcare Providers

The Dr. Michael Lebow Healthcare Made-Easy Grant reflects a vision for healthcare that values both innovation and human connection. By supporting undergraduate students in their academic journeys, Dr. Michael Lebow hopes to encourage solutions that make healthcare systems more responsive and effective for patients everywhere.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to visit https://drmichaellebowgrant.com/ for complete eligibility requirements and application details.

