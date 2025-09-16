Wise, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Medical Students is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing careers in medicine. Founded by Dr. Felix Shepard, a distinguished urologist and educator based in Wise, Virginia, the scholarship reflects his ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare through education and mentorship.





Designed to recognize academic excellence, leadership, and a deep-seated passion for healthcare, the Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship invites eligible students to apply before the April 15, 2026 deadline. The initiative is open to undergraduates enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges or universities who are studying pre-med, biology, chemistry, public health, or related fields.

Applicants must submit a personal essay of 500 words or fewer responding to the following prompt:

Describe how your journey into medicine has been shaped by your personal experiences, and how you hope to impact the future of healthcare through your education and career. Share your vision, your passion, and the difference you want to make.

The scholarship is not limited by geographic location and welcomes applicants from all regions of the United States. The selected recipient will be announced on May 15, 2026.

Dr. Felix Shepard, who continues to serve the medical community with distinction, has long championed the importance of accessible healthcare and professional mentorship. Through this scholarship, Dr. Felix Shepard seeks to support students who demonstrate both academic dedication and a clear commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

With over two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Felix Shepard has treated more than 15,000 patients and performed thousands of advanced procedures. His work across underserved counties in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky has shaped his understanding of the challenges facing rural healthcare-and the need for future professionals who are prepared to meet those challenges with skill and compassion.

The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Medical Students is more than a financial award; it is a recognition of potential and a call to action for students who are ready to lead the next chapter in healthcare. Dr. Felix Shepard continues to advocate for educational access and professional development, believing that the future of medicine depends on those who are willing to serve with purpose and integrity.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to visit the official website at https://drfelixshepardscholarship.com for full application details and submission guidelines.

Dr. Felix Shepard remains actively involved in the selection process and continues to mentor emerging professionals through this initiative. His vision for the scholarship is rooted in the belief that meaningful change in healthcare begins with education, opportunity, and a shared commitment to service.

