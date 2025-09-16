Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has upgraded its in-clinic technology to offer clients improved comfort, precision, and results. The new systems include the Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® for laser treatments and the Apilus XCell for electrolysis-two advanced platforms widely recognized in the aesthetics industry for their performance across a broad range of skin types and hair textures.





Laser by Aleya Enhances Clinic with New Laser Technology to Improve Hair Removal Comfort and Precision



The upgrades enable faster treatments with higher efficacy and reduced post-treatment sensitivity, particularly in delicate or dense-growth areas such as the bikini line, underarms, and facial zones.

"With this update, we can now treat more clients with greater precision and shorter appointment times," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Both the Lightsheer Diode and Apilus XCell systems reflect our commitment to safe, modern care that delivers long-term results."

About the Technology Upgrade

Lumenis Diode Lightsheer® - A high-speed diode laser system offering customizable treatment modes, large spot sizes, and a ChillTip for continuous contact cooling during sessions. Ideal for reducing discomfort while targeting dark, coarse, or hormonally influenced hair growth.

- A high-speed diode laser system offering customizable treatment modes, large spot sizes, and a ChillTip for continuous contact cooling during sessions. Ideal for reducing discomfort while targeting dark, coarse, or hormonally influenced hair growth. Apilus XCell - A next-generation electrolysis system known for its ultra-fast 27.12 MHz frequency, allowing for more accurate follicle destruction and minimal skin trauma. Especially effective for treating fine or light-colored hair not responsive to laser.

Both systems are FDA-cleared and administered by certified technicians following a personalized consultation.

Aligning with Market Trends

The enhancements reflect a growing demand for safe, long-term hair removal options tailored to the individual. According to Grand View Research, the global laser hair removal market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2030, supported by rising interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures that deliver permanent results across a variety of skin tones.

Laser by Aleya's adoption of advanced systems like the Lightsheer and Apilus XCell helps expand treatment accessibility while maintaining a high standard of comfort and performance.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

