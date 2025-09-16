NewsGenie, Inc.: NewsGenie Launches CivilyzeIt to Tackle Hate Speech Without Sacrificing Free Speech

Section-230-aligned in the U.S.; Online Safety Act/DSA compliance in higher-risk markets.
PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewsGenie, Inc. today announced the general availability of CivilyzeIt, a patent-pending, AI-powered moderation platform that helps publishers and platforms reduce hate and harassment in comment sections while preserving editorial control and cross-border compliance.
Built for real-world newsrooms and global platforms, CivilyzeIt identifies toxic or harmful speech in real time, adapts enforcement to the reader's legal jurisdiction, and uses NewsGenie's Dynamic Trust & Reputation System (DTRS) and micro-training nudges to coach users toward more constructive participation-improving community health without silencing legitimate debate.
CivilyzeIt also provides safe-language alternatives before a user publishes. In U.S. markets operating under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, alternatives are suggested and can be accepted with a single click. In higher-risk jurisdictions-including the United Kingdom (Online Safety Act 2023) and the European Union (Digital Services Act)-users must accept the sanitized alternative or cancel; the original toxic version cannot be posted. Readers in those regions never see hateful comments, including ones that may be visible to readers in Section-230 contexts.
"We don't just block bad comments-we coach better ones," said Jeffrey Crump, founder of NewsGenie. "CivilyzeIt offers on-the-spot alternatives aligned to publisher policy and applicable law, so discussions stay spirited and safe. Publishers and platforms shouldn't have to choose between safety and speech."
What CivilyzeIt does
- Detects and classifies toxic, hateful, and harassing content in real time.
- Adapts by jurisdiction so decisions reflect local legal standards and house rules; cross-border visibility controls ensure high-risk readers are never exposed to content not permitted in their region.
- Provides safe-language alternatives pre-publish: optional in lower-risk U.S. markets; mandatory accept-or-cancel in higher-risk UK/EU markets.
- Scores behavior with DTRS, rewarding constructive contributors and flagging repeat offenders.
- Delivers micro-training ("Words That Wound") that nudges users to revise before posting.
- Gives editors control via human-in-the-loop configurable thresholds.
- Deploys at scale through an intuitive moderation console and high-throughput APIs.
Availability
Onboarding is being scheduled now for publishers and platforms across North America, the UK, and other international markets. Integration is currently API-first, with plugins and extensions for major CMS and community stacks in development. We welcome enterprise sales inquiries from major social platform providers-including Facebook, X, YouTube, TikTok, Rumble, Substack, and Instagram-for evaluation and deployment.
Media Contact: press@newsgenie.ai