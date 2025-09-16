Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 septembre/September 2025) - Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin") has announced that Nexus Uranium Corp. ("Nexus") has completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Basin (the "Basin Shares") as previously announced.

Under the terms of the arrangement, 29,999,982 common shares of Nexus (the "Nexus Shares") are being issued to former Basin shareholders, representing approximately 1.1 Nexus Shares for each Basin Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). Each outstanding stock option to acquire Basin Shares was exchanged for a stock option to acquire Nexus Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. Further, each outstanding warrant to acquire Basin Shares will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon the exercise thereof, approximately 1.1 of a Nexus Share at a price adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio, and otherwise on the same terms and conditions of the original warrant.

Basin Uranium Corp. will be delisted market close today September 16, 2025. For further information please see the news release.

Basin Uranium Corp. (« Basin ») a annoncé que Nexus Uranium Corp. (« Nexus ») a finalisé l'acquisition de la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de Basin (les « Actions Basin »), comme annoncé précédemment.

Selon les termes de l'accord, 29 999 982 actions ordinaires de Nexus (les « Actions Nexus ») sont émises aux anciens actionnaires de Basin, soit environ 1,1 action Nexus pour chaque action Basin (le « Ratio d'échange »). Chaque option d'achat d'actions Basin en circulation a été échangée contre une option d'achat d'actions Nexus, dont les montants et les prix d'exercice sont ajustés conformément au Ratio d'échange. De plus, chaque bon de souscription d'actions Basin en circulation donnera à son détenteur le droit de recevoir, lors de son exercice, environ 1,1 action Nexus à un prix ajusté conformément au Ratio d'échange, et par ailleurs aux mêmes conditions que le bon de souscription initial.

Basin Uranium Corp. sera radiée du marché à la clôture d'aujourd'hui, le 16 septembre 2025. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 16 SEPT 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NCLR

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)