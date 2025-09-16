Society of Actuaries Announces Planned CEO Succession in 2026

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Actuaries (SOA), the world's largest actuarial professional organization, announced today the planned retirement of Greg Heidrich, who has served as chief executive officer (CEO) since 2007. Heidrich is scheduled to retire by summer 2026.

The SOA has engaged Heidrick & Struggles to lead an international search for Heidrich's successor to serve as the organization's next CEO. Heidrick & Struggles, the SOA Board of Directors and a Board-appointed Search Committee will collaborate to identify a leader to carry out the organization's strategic plan. This plan is focused on three key priorities: optimize the candidate pipeline, grow the organization globally and leverage artificial intelligence to support innovation and the future success of SOA members.

"Over the past 18 years serving as the SOA's CEO, it's been the privilege of my professional life to work alongside our dedicated Board, staff, elected, and volunteer leaders to grow and evolve educational pathways and research programs to better meet the ever-changing needs of our members, candidates and employers," said Greg Heidrich, SOA CEO. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together to grow the SOA globally, help our candidates and members build great careers, and position the organization to continue to succeed in a challenging but very exciting future!"

In support of the organization's efforts to expand education and grow the actuarial profession, Heidrich has most recently overseen the evolution of the Fellowship pathway, which provides candidates with a better learning experience, increased flexibility, and greater global relevancy. His leadership was also instrumental in the SOA's creation of its leading university support programs including the Centers of Actuarial Excellence (CAE) university recognition program, the University-Earned Credit program, and the Hickman Scholars program. In credentialing, Heidrich has overseen the development and introduction of the General Insurance (property/casualty) track allowing the SOA to provide the world's leading actuarial credentialing program across all actuarial disciplines.

During Heidrich's tenure, the SOA has developed and implemented a number of profession-leading initiatives, including the establishment of the SOA Research Institute and its strategic research programs. These programs provide critical experience studies that actuaries use every day as well as research on a variety of topics that aim to address key issues such as aging and retirement, climate and catastrophe risk, mortality and longevity, and health care cost trends. The SOA has also expanded its professional development (PD) offerings for members, most recently through its innovative PD Edge Plus subscription-based online learning platform.

Under Heidrich's leadership the SOA has focused significant resources on its global growth. As part of this strategy, the SOA has opened offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and developed a Canadian staff team in the Toronto area. It now offers in-person professional development events and research for the China, Greater Asia, and Middle East/Africa/Pakistan markets and provides professional development and engagement programs to members across the globe.

"On behalf of the SOA Board of Directors, we are profoundly grateful to Greg for his nearly two decades of outstanding leadership," said SOA President and Chair Amanda Hug, FSA, MAAA, MBA. "Through his thoughtful guidance, Greg has led the SOA through a period of tremendous growth with a focus on operational excellence and stability, leaving us well-positioned for long-term success. We are grateful for his commitment, dedication and service to our organization and our members."

Heidrich will remain in his current role until a successor is appointed and onboarded.



