From September 17 through October 16, HG Insightswill invite media and registered attendees to attend multiple industry events where company leaders will be sponsoring, speaking, and hosting thought leadership sessions on the future of AI, data, and go-to-market strategy.

To highlight the role of AI and data intelligence in driving smarter, faster revenue growth, HG Insights will participate in several key industry events this fall:

WHAT: AI Summit: Agentic Distribution CRO Roundtable CRO Strategy in the Agentic Era

WHEN: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 1-2 p.m. PT

WHO: Francis Brero, Vice President of AI Solutions, HG Insights

WHERE: Virtual Register here: https://hardskill.exchange/summit/agentic-distribution/

WHAT: Sculpt | The Go-to-Market Conference by Clay

WHEN: September 17, 2025

WHO: HG Insights Team

WHERE: San Francisco Register here: https://sculpt.clay.com/

WHAT: Dreamforce by Salesforce

WHEN: October 14-16, 2025

WHO: HG Insights Team

WHERE: San Francisco Connect with us: https://hginsights.foleon.com/prod25/meet-us-at-dreamforce/ways-to-connect

WHAT: OpsStars by LeanData | Turning Fragmented Data into Deal Velocity

WHEN: October 15, 2025

WHO: Francis Brero, Vice President of AI Strategy, HG Insights, and Mike Marek, Director, GTM AI Value Engineering, Avalara

WHERE: San Francisco Register here: https://www.ops-stars.com/register

WHAT: CMO Huddles Partnership Official GTM Partner Programming

WHEN: Ongoing, with flagship CMO Super Huddle November 6-7

WHO: HG Insights team featured across Peer Huddles, Dinner Huddles, and Dreamforce panels

WHERE: Palo Alto and multiple U.S. markets Learn more in our press release: https://cmohuddles.com/blog/13539949

Each year, HG Insights partners with leading organizations to showcase how AI and data intelligence drive GTM excellence. These events highlight strategies that help companies unlock growth, accelerate sales, and stay competitive in a fast-changing market.

To register or learn more about each event, visit the links provided above. To accommodate interviews, media interested in attending are asked to contact Rachel Kaseroff at Rachel@rjkcommunications.net

HG Insights is the global leader in Revenue Growth Intelligence, helping businesses accelerate growth with AI-powered market, account, and buyer insights. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and major hyperscalers, HG Insights equips sales, marketing, and strategy teams with the intelligence they need to identify the best opportunities, improve go-to-market execution, and drive predictable revenue. Learn more: https://hginsights.com/solutions/products/hg-insights-platform

