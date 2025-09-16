Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 22:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: MEDITECH Expanse 2025 Top-Ranked EHR for Community Hospitals, User Survey Highlights Opportunities for Growth

Ahead of MEDITECH LIVE 2025 this week, Black Book releases survey findings from 128 hospital clients, conducted prior to the event.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Black Book Research announced that MEDITECH Expanse had been ranked the #1 electronic health record (EHR) platform for community hospitals under 150 beds earlier this year. In Q3 surveys of 128 verified MEDITECH hospital clients, the platform scored highest for vendor reliability, implementation support, and client retention, with especially strong loyalty among corporate health systems and regional chains.

Black Book's independent survey also revealed areas where clients see opportunity for future improvement:

Interoperability: While 68% of hospitals still rely on fax/manual data sharing, newer chain-affiliated clients are reporting steady progress with Expanse's TEFCA/FHIR tools.

Upgrade ROI: 33% of respondent clients noted financial strain from migrations, but 40% of those live since 2020 are beginning to demonstrate accelerated returns in revenue cycle efficiency.

AI Tools: Only 18% of frontline clinicians currently report time savings, yet 71% of executives remain confident in Expanse's AI roadmap, underscoring the potential for better training and integration.

Workflow Alignment: Satisfaction gaps between IT executives and clinicians highlight where user-driven enhancements can deliver quick wins.

Retention Outlook: While 14% of hospitals are evaluating alternatives within five years, the vast majority remain confident in MEDITECH's long-term role, one of the highest loyalty ratings in its segment.

"MEDITECH Expanse emerged a leader in the market for community hospitals in 2025," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Our survey shows both why clients remain loyal and where the next phase of improvements will make the greatest impact."

Since 2011, Black Book has been healthcare's independent benchmark source, polling millions of technology users worldwide to evaluate vendor performance across 36 key indicators. Learn more at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information
Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/meditech-expanse-2025-top-ranked-ehr-for-community-hospitals-user-sur-1072794

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.