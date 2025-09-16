Black Book Research: MEDITECH Expanse 2025 Top-Ranked EHR for Community Hospitals, User Survey Highlights Opportunities for Growth

Ahead of MEDITECH LIVE 2025 this week, Black Book releases survey findings from 128 hospital clients, conducted prior to the event.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Black Book Research announced that MEDITECH Expanse had been ranked the #1 electronic health record (EHR) platform for community hospitals under 150 beds earlier this year. In Q3 surveys of 128 verified MEDITECH hospital clients, the platform scored highest for vendor reliability, implementation support, and client retention, with especially strong loyalty among corporate health systems and regional chains.

Black Book's independent survey also revealed areas where clients see opportunity for future improvement:

Interoperability: While 68% of hospitals still rely on fax/manual data sharing, newer chain-affiliated clients are reporting steady progress with Expanse's TEFCA/FHIR tools.

Upgrade ROI: 33% of respondent clients noted financial strain from migrations, but 40% of those live since 2020 are beginning to demonstrate accelerated returns in revenue cycle efficiency.

AI Tools: Only 18% of frontline clinicians currently report time savings, yet 71% of executives remain confident in Expanse's AI roadmap, underscoring the potential for better training and integration.

Workflow Alignment: Satisfaction gaps between IT executives and clinicians highlight where user-driven enhancements can deliver quick wins.

Retention Outlook: While 14% of hospitals are evaluating alternatives within five years, the vast majority remain confident in MEDITECH's long-term role, one of the highest loyalty ratings in its segment.

"MEDITECH Expanse emerged a leader in the market for community hospitals in 2025," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Our survey shows both why clients remain loyal and where the next phase of improvements will make the greatest impact."

Since 2011, Black Book has been healthcare's independent benchmark source, polling millions of technology users worldwide to evaluate vendor performance across 36 key indicators. Learn more at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/meditech-expanse-2025-top-ranked-ehr-for-community-hospitals-user-sur-1072794