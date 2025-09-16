Anzeige
16.09.2025
TrustlyR Launches Verified Voices Influencer Program to Grow Authentic Customer Reviews

Creator-led influencer marketing and user-generated content (UGC) initiative helps brands earn more Google reviews and local reviews, strengthening social proof, brand trust, and local SEO-with no incentives or review gating.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / TrustlyR today announced Verified Voices, a creator-led initiative that helps brands increase the volume and quality of authentic, customer-verified reviews-including Google reviews and local reviews-through transparent, first-party review requests and real-experience content, not pay-for-stars or selective solicitation.

How the program works

  • Creator partnerships & UGC: Creators document genuine product or service experiences and publish across social with clear, conspicuous disclosures when a material connection exists.

  • Customer-verified review requests: Brands use post-purchase or service-completion touchpoints (email, QR, SMS) to invite feedback from all customers-no review gating, no cherry-picking-supporting authentic Google reviews and a broader ratings and reviews strategy.

  • Local SEO alignment: Review prompts and UGC are structured to support Google Business Profile visibility in Maps and local search while honoring platform rules on incentives and solicitation.

  • Transparency reporting: Quarterly briefs summarize review volume, distribution, and disclosure adherence to support brand safety, review management, and internal compliance.

"This program is about trust, not tactics. Verified Voices gives brands and creators a repeatable way to earn honest, customer-verified reviews-no incentives, no gating-so buyers can rely on real experiences," said Jordan Ellis, General Manager at TrustlyR.

Open to brands with verifiable sales or service delivery and the ability to request reviews from all customers; open to creators who agree to disclosure, no-incentive policies, and content authenticity requirements. Priority verticals include local services, hospitality, beauty/wellness, retail, software/SaaS, and professional services.

Campaign guardrails

  • No incentives (compensation, discounts, gifts, credits, sweepstakes) contingent on reviews or star ratings.

  • No scripting of ratings or star targets; never ask for "5-star reviews."

  • Always disclose material connections (ad, "Paid partnership with…", or platform tools).

  • Request from all customers; no negative-filtering or review gating.

  • Maintain logs of disclosures, briefs, and review-request templates.

Availability: Verified Voices is available today for a limited cohort; broader enrollment will roll out in the coming months.
Apply:https://trustlyr.com/support

About TrustlyR

TrustlyR helps businesses and creators facilitate genuine customer feedback through compliant review-request workflows, disclosure guidance, and transparency reporting. The company's mission is to elevate real voices and build long-term trust. Learn more at https://trustlyr.com.

Media Contact

Mathew Schwartz, Marketing Manager, TrustlyR
mathew.schwartz@trustlyr.com
https://trustlyr.com

SOURCE: TrustlyR



