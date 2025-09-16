Jorie AI: Jorie to Reveal the Most Advanced Automation Ever Seen in Revenue Management at HLTH 2025

HLTH attendees will get the first look at breakthrough automation built to handle healthcare's most complex revenue cycle challenges

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Jorie AI, a leader in healthcare automation, will unveil a newly trademarked advanced automation at HLTH 2025 in Las Vegas (October 19-22), giving attendees the first-ever look at its name, logo, and groundbreaking capabilities.

This exclusive launch, taking place at Booth #2413 in a premier location at the entrance of the show floor, will showcase some of the most advanced automation ever introduced to revenue cycle management-demonstrating how Jorie AI's technology can resolve denials in under one minute and address the industry's most complex challenges. This is the only fully automated, end-to-end revenue cycle automation. Nothing like it currently exists in the market and HLTH attendees will be the first to see it live.

In addition to this major launch, Booth #2413 will also showcase Jorie AI's proven automation platform and advanced suite of revenue cycle solutions, spanning eligibility verification, prior authorization, claims management, denials resolution, payment posting, and more. The company's technology is designed to eliminate administrative bottlenecks, drive measurable ROI, and improve both financial and operational outcomes for healthcare providers and payers.

Visitors will have the opportunity to schedule private meetings with Jorie AI's executive team-including its CEO, COO, and co-founders-for a deeper look into the company's vision for healthcare AI.

"HLTH is the perfect stage to showcase what's next in healthcare AI," said Sal Lo, CEO of Jorie AI. "We have some incredible things to share at this year's event-solutions this market has never seen before, but absolutely needs. This unveiling is going to set a new standard for what's possible."

In addition to the solution launch, Jorie AI will highlight its recent HITRUST certification, client success stories, and expanded automation capabilities across the revenue cycle.

Conference attendees are encouraged to register now and secure time with Jorie AI's executive team. To schedule an in-person meeting at HLTH, visit here.

About Jorie AI

Jorie AI is a healthcare automation company transforming revenue cycle management with advanced AI solutions. Purpose-built for healthcare, Jorie AI integrates complex technologies to accelerate reimbursements, reduce denials, and improve financial performance for providers and payers alike.

By automating end-to-end revenue cycle workflows-from eligibility verification and prior authorization to claims management and denials resolution-Jorie AI delivers measurable outcomes such as faster payments, lower cost-to-collect, and reduced administrative burden on staff.

Trusted by health systems, hospitals, and physician groups, Jorie AI is designed for organizations that face the complexity of high-volume claims and fragmented processes. With HITRUST certification and proven results across diverse healthcare settings, Jorie AI is helping the industry achieve both financial resilience and operational excellence.

Discover more today at www.jorie.ai.

Contact Information

Ashley Hibbetts

Director of Marketing

ahibbetts@joriehc.com

224-378-0092



