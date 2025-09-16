Loop Industries Announces Offtake Agreement with Taro Plast to Supply Loop Dimethyl Terephthalate Made From 100% Recycled Content

Loop will supply Taro Plast with Loop DMT from its planned Infinite Loop India facility.

Loop DMT supplied to Taro Plast will be used for automotive and specialty polymer applications.

Taro Plast confirms that Loop's 100% recycled DMT meets the highest standards of purity and performance, in-line with Taro Plast's strong corporate commitment to sustainability.

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP; "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and textile-to-textile polyester fiber and Taro Plast S.p.A., ("Taro Plast"), a global leader in thermoplastic compounds at the forefront of sustainability and innovation in the plastics industry, announced they have executed an offtake agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Loop will supply Taro Plast with Loop DMT from its planned Infinite Loop India facility, scheduled to come online in early 2028 through a joint venture with Ester Industries. The agreement highlights Taro Plast's leadership in delivering sustainable solutions and expands Loop's product offering beyond bottle-grade & fiber-grade PET resin.

The Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility is designed to produce 70,000 tonnes of PET resin for the packaging and textile industries annually. The plant will also produce Loop DMT, which will be sold into the high-demand specialty polymers market. This additional product offering diversifies revenue streams and capitalizes on the growing market for recycled chemical components.

Taro Plast has conducted independent testing that confirms the high purity and performance of Loop DMT. This has led to Taro Plast becoming the first company to integrate Loop DMT into its product portfolio, where it will be used to create high-performance recycled materials for the automotive and specialty polymer industries.

"This is a very important moment for the industry looking for reliable solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by replacing fossil feedstock in the manufacturing of plastic goods. This partnership with Loop Industries is a significant milestone in our journey towards a circular economy that boost our development and introduction of new solutions within the portfolio of our TPC Pibiflex® and Riteflex® adhering to the industry's high-quality standards while ensuring sustainability right from the start of the value chain." stated Andrea Squeri, Managing Director of Taro Plast.

"We're excited to partner with Taro Plast, a recognized leader in innovation and quality within the specialty polymers industry." commented Giovanni Catino, Chief Revenue Officer of Loop Industries. "With Taro Plast's expertise and commitment to excellence, combined with Loop's virgin-quality, 100% recycled DMT, this partnership sets a new benchmark for integrating recycled content and reducing the carbon footprint of specialty polymers without compromising on performance or quality. The production and sale of DMT will complement the on-going focus of the India JV on providing polymers for global apparel & CPG brands."

About Taro Plast

Taro Plast is a privately-owned Italian highly specialized Compounder and Thermoplastics elastomer producer with manufacturing activities in 5 production plants in Europe and USA. Taro Plast is a leading company offering a wide product portfolio of engineering plastics & thermoplastic elastomers. Taro Plast product range includes many standard and tailor-made materials based on Engineering Thermoplastics (PA6, PA66, PBT, PET, PC and alloys, ABS, SAN, ASA), Technical Polypropylene Compounds, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPC, TPV, SEBS, SBS) and also structural products (PP-LGF). Taro Plast serves demanding markets and offer customized solutions for a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, E&E and industrial & consumer goods. Taro Plast develops new product ranges for these demanding markets, focusing on sustainability and innovation. Taro Plast, based in Soragna, Italy, has at date a yearly turnover of approx. 200 million Euro with 270 employees. For more information about Taro Plast and its product offerings, visit www.taroplast.com.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging, and textiles such as carpets and clothing into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the offtake agreement with Taro Plast, the expected timing of the India facility's commencement of operations, its planned production capacity, and the market opportunities for specialty polymers. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the projections discussed in these forward-looking statements. The economic environment within which we operate could materially affect our actual results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, those listed under "Risk Factors." Additional factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements and/or projections include, among other things: (i) our ability to commercialize our technology and products, (ii) the status of our relationships with our partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) our ability to continue as a going concern, (vii) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (viii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products and to license our technology in order to generate revenues, (ix) our proposed business model and our ability to execute it, (x) our ability to obtain the necessary approvals or satisfy any closing conditions in respect of any of our proposed partnerships, (xi) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection to them, (xii) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xiii) public health issues, such as disease epidemics, which may lead to reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions, and government-imposed business closures, (xiv) war, regional tensions, and economic or other conflicts including trade disputes and increasing protectionist measures that could impact market stability and our business; (xv) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xvi) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xvii) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xviii) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xix) other factors discussed in Loop's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC and in Loop's subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

