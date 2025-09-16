Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - A new analysis from OysterLink, a hospitality job platform, confirms a significant and sustained increase in interest for hospitality schools in 2025. This trend is also reflected in public search data from Google.





Public searches for terms like "hospitality school," "hospitality management school," "hotel management school" and others are at their highest levels over the past five years.

"The data is clear: students recognize the vast opportunities in the revitalized hospitality sector," says Milos Eric, Co-Founder of Oysterlink. "Our platform is seeing a huge increase in students looking to capitalize on this growth. Prospective students understand that hospitality is no longer just about service-it's about innovation, digital fluency, sustainability, and global collaboration."

Why More Students Are Interested in Hospitality

Hospitality degrees now open doors to diverse fields such as wellness and spa management, event planning, sustainable tourism, and luxury brand management, allowing students to align their careers with personal values and modern consumer trends. These programs also cultivate transferable, future-proof skills-like emotional intelligence, cross-cultural communication, problem-solving, and leadership-that are valuable across industries from tech to healthcare.



Looking Forward

OysterLink encourages educational institutions, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to seize this momentum. Key actions include:

Increasing investment in hospitality curricula that integrate tech and sustainability.

Expanding access through online/hybrid models.

Creating pathways between hospitality schools and employers for hands-on training and placement.

Raising awareness among students, especially in source markets, about the expanding career opportunities in this field.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a platform connecting restaurant and hospitality professionals with job opportunities. With job listings, including chef in New Orleans or bartender in Seattle, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

