Together with the President of Botswana Duma Boko, Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Environment and Tourism Wynter Mmolotsi, Ambassador of the United States Howard Van Vranken, and British High Commissioner Giles Enticknap, Global Critical Resource Corporation's (GCR) Executive Chairman Cevdet Caner and Chief Executive Officer Richard Bunning formally reopened Tataki Mine, a polymetallic mine in the North-East district of Botswana.

Tataki Mine contains one of Botswana's largest reserves of nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals. After reopening under GCR, Tataki will produce a variety of metals and hydroxide salts that are widely traded internationally. Products will include nickel and cobalt hydroxide precipitates, copper cathodes, metal bars for platinoids (platinum, palladium, rhodium), and precious metals, including gold. Under GCR's leadership, Tataki Mine will manufacture value-added products on-site, with a focus on introducing new skills and advanced technologies to Botswana's workforce.

President Boko and his government's delegation joined GCR leadership and Members of Parliament, government ministers, local dignitaries, and journalists for the reopening ceremony.

"Investing in the green energy transition is not only an environmental decision but an economic imperative," stated President Boko in his remarks to attendees. "The green economy will offer significant opportunities for both domestic and international investors. These sectors are wide open to young people, who will become the job creators of tomorrow."

GCR plans to invest USD 200m into Tataki Mine over the coming decade, including USD 50m in the first 18 months to ramp up steady-state production levels. Over the next decade, Tataki Mine is expected to generate over USD 4.2bn in revenue and contribute a 1.5% increase in annual GDP to Botswana.

Purpose-driven and innovation-led, GCR is dedicated to creating impact in both local communities and global supply chains. The company plans to invest significant resources in local development initiatives in education, infrastructure, and healthcare, while maintaining the highest standards on site for safety, environmental compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

"We are building a dynamic company that will grow in tandem with Francistown and the entire region," noted Executive Chairman Cevdet Caner in his speech. "Positive social impact and participatory engagement that aligns mining operations with local needs is a key priority for us."

Following a plaque unveiling, Executive Chairman Caner, President Boko, and others took a tour of Tataki Mine's new facilities. President Boko noted that Botswana is "committed to a program of sustainable job creation, diversification, and transition to a green economy. The new Tataki Mine represents the best of these three goals. Today, we are planting the seeds of change."

Global Critical Resources Corporation (GCR) is a U.S.-registered producer of the critical metals that power modern life with assets in Africa and South America. GCR's Executive Chairman, Austrian entrepreneur Cevdet Caner, has over two decades experience investing in the mining and property sectors and is the founder of several multi-billion-dollar real estate and natural resource companies.

