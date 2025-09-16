Discover Fiji Launches Website Redesign Featuring Simplified Booking and Vacation Planning Tools

Discover Fiji's redesigned website offers travellers a smoother, more convenient way to browse and book local tours and adventures.

NADI, FJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Discover Fiji has officially launched a newly redesigned website to make it easier for travelers to plan their Fiji vacations and discover authentic local experiences. The relaunch reflects the growing demand for intuitive, hassle-free vacation planning guides and tools.

With a renewed focus on UX/UI experience, the website now features an intuitive interface that makes it easy to browse, compare, and book a diverse selection of local excursions. Travellers can secure Fiji tours and airport transfers on the website. Plus, they can find and book rental cars via a dedicated rental car booking page . Enhanced filtering also allows visitors to sort tours by location (Nadi, Suva, Lautoka, Coral Coast, and Savusavu) and booking type (cultural tours, sightseeing, day cruise & sailing, and more). Importantly, transparent pricing and excursion descriptions are included to make it easy for travellers to know what they need to know before (and after) they book. The new website design is also optimized for mobile devices, which means travellers can research and finalise their bookings from anywhere.

"Today's travellers look for clear and easy-to-use online tools when planning their trips," said Emmanuel, Digital Transformation Manager at Discover Fiji. "This redesign reflects Discover Fiji's focus on improving the traveller experience by providing quick access to local tours and services through a simple and straightforward platform."

As more international visitors look for reliable and centralised resources for planning holidays, Discover Fiji's updated site steps in to meet that need. The website not only highlights authentic, locally guided tours, but it also boosts the visibility of community-based operators and supports responsible tourism by connecting visitors directly with those dedicated to preserving Fiji's cultural heritage and natural beauty.

The website is not solely focused on tour bookings. They also offer a rich library of Fiji travel guides and resources that give travellers access to expert tips, regional highlights, and cultural insights they might not otherwise receive on a booking platform. These guides help visitors discover hidden gems across Fiji and provide practical advice to make planning and exploring the islands more rewarding and easier.

Interested readers or individuals planning a trip to Fiji can learn more at https://discoverfiji.com/ .

About Discover Fiji

Discover Fiji is a subsidiary of the Rosie Travel Group and a trusted local expert specialising in authentic Fijian experiences. They offer diverse tours and activities for small to large groups, ranging from cultural immersions to coastal adventures. Committed to sustainable tourism, the company partners with community operators to help preserve the islands' heritage and environment.

