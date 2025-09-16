Limerick, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 24, 2025.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Kneat's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Eddie Ryan, in real time.





Eddie Ryan Portrait

Mr. Ryan will give an overview of Kneat, a fast-growing TSX-listed software company and the progress the business has made in recent quarters. Kneat makes easy-to-use, no-code, highly configurable software that allows life science companies to digitize all their validation processes, their way.

After the presentation, Mr. Ryan will invite participants to ask questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or during the event.

Kneat will present at 9:40 AM ET - 10:10 AM ET on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Interested parties can register for the live conference via the following link:

An archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

A leader in its space, Kneat's intelligent, data-centric documentation workflow process platform, Kneat Gx, replaces paper with real-time data capture, enabling companies to reduce risk while getting products to market faster. Since winning its first customer ten years ago, Kneat has helped to revolutionize the speed, precision, transparency and intelligence of validation in the Life Sciences sector. Today, Kneat's platform is used by most of the world's leading Life Sciences companies, including most of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, to validate their quality processes digitally.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. compliance standard. Independent customer studies have shown Kneat Gx to reduce labor hours associated with validation documentation by more than 50%, accelerate review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently support higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

