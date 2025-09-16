Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Remmie Health, a medtech company empowering families to manage ear-nose-throat care at home with our Remmie 4 digital otoscope and Remmie Care app, enabling secure symptom sharing with clinicians for faster, more accurate care., today announced it has been named a finalist for the Rising Star Award category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Remmie Health

Remmie Health is a medtech company dedicated to transforming primary care by putting digital ear-nose-throat (ENT) tools directly in the hands of families. Their AI-powered platform combines the Remmie 4 digital otoscope with the Remmie Care telehealth app, enabling parents to capture and securely share clear images of their children's symptoms from home. This approach helps reduce unnecessary clinic visits, improves access to ENT specialists, and gives providers better insights for accurate, timely care.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

