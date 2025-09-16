Madison, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Graceful Management Systems (GMS) proudly announces its recognition as the "Rising Star in Technology" at the inaugural In Business Madison Executive Excellence: Finance & Technology Awards.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11096/266323_3f255c8bf4d38bfc_001full.jpg

The prestigious event took place Thursday evening at the Garver Feed Mill, attracting over 300 prominent attendees from Wisconsin's thriving business community.

Founder and CEO Tommy Stanek expressed his gratitude and humility at receiving the award:

"Honored - and truly humbled - to be named a winner at In Business Madison's inaugural Executive Excellence Awards. I'm thankful to God for this opportunity, and thankful for the incredible team at Graceful Management Systems. This recognition is as much theirs as it is mine - none of it happens without their tireless effort and belief."

In Business Madison, the leading business media outlet for Wisconsin's capital region, organized this significant event to celebrate individuals making outstanding contributions in finance and technology.

The award recognizes leaders driving the growth and vitality of their organizations and making meaningful impacts on the Greater Madison community.

GMS stood out due to its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technology to streamline the specialty contracting sector. Their flagship platform uses AI to autonomously optimize construction project management, substantially reducing labor and material costs by up to 30%.

This approach positions GMS as a transformative force, empowering contractors with unparalleled efficiency and data-driven insights.

Stanek's post continued:

"When you're deep in the work, it's easy to lose sight of how far you've come. I'm grateful for the reminder. Congratulations to all the finalists and fellow winners - I'm proud to be in your company. And thank you to IB Madison and the sponsors for making it all possible."

About Graceful Management Systems

The GMS platform, described as a GPS specifically tailored for contractors, leverages predictive modeling and real-time data analysis to provide detailed, autonomous guidance on project execution. Contractors input their project objectives, and GMS calculates the most efficient path forward, including real-time recalculations when project conditions change.

Beyond contractor benefits, GMS significantly enhances the homeowner experience. It provides a digital record of home improvement projects, similar to a report for homes, enabling transparent transfer of warranties, maintenance schedules, and project histories to new homeowners.

This innovation boosts transparency and can potentially increase a property's resale value.

When asked about his vision, Stanek was clear: "GMS isn't just about managing your projects better; it's about fundamentally changing how contractors approach their business. We're using technology to tackle problems the industry has long written off as unsolvable."

Rising Star in Technology Award

The Executive Excellence awards underscored Stanek's leadership in technology-driven business transformation.

Winners included influential figures from notable organizations such as American Family Insurance, Old National Bank, TruStage, and Madison Area Technical College. The event was presented by Forvis Mazars US, sponsored by JG Development and UMB Bank, with additional support from Johnson Financial Group and Wisconsin Institute of CPAs (WICPA).

Graceful Management Systems continues to grow its reputation for innovation and leadership in the technology space. Stanek emphasized the shared effort behind this recognition, acknowledging those working tirelessly behind the scenes.

"I also want to acknowledge the many others working just as hard-or harder-who may not be publicly recognized but are just as deserving. You inspire me daily."

As GMS celebrates this milestone, the organization remains committed to expanding its revolutionary platform. It aims to democratize access to advanced AI-driven project management technology, empowering contractors of all sizes to compete effectively and sustainably.

For more information about Graceful Management Systems and their groundbreaking solutions, visit their LinkedIn page.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266323

SOURCE: The Empathy Firm