Reflects Commitment to UK's Fast-Growing AI Ecosystem Establishing Most Advanced Data Centre, Backed by Renewable Energy

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) the AI Hyperscaler, today announced the next £1.5 billion phase of its investment in AI data centre capacity and operations in the United Kingdom, bringing the total investment in the country to £2.5 billion. The investment is designed to power the next wave of AI innovation by building facilities that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The announcement took place during a State Visit by President Donald J. Trump to the UK, and is intended to help address the UK's critical need for state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored for the responsible advancement of AI workloads at scale.

CoreWeave's investment will help accelerate the UK Government's Compute Roadmap and provide AI labs, enterprises, the public sector, research institutions and startups with advanced, purpose-built AI infrastructure to drive innovation and growth. It will also support local job creation across engineering, operations and related services.

"Our investment in the UK will establish one of the world's largest concentrations of state-of-the-art, sustainable compute, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, and scientific discovery," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "It allows us to deliver unparalleled AI performance with the lowest possible environmental impact, setting a new global standard. We look forward to collaborating with the UK Government and the broader ecosystem to drive the next wave of responsible AI leadership around the world."

"Artificial Intelligence will drive incredible change in our country and has the potential to transform our public services and infrastructure," said Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. "This investment by CoreWeave is a clear vote of confidence in Britain's potential to become a world leader in AI. I'm determined to back innovation and create more highly skilled jobs through partnerships like these, as we deliver on our Plan for Change."

"Today marks a historic chapter in U.S.-United Kingdom technology collaboration. We are at the big bang of the AI era and the United Kingdom stands in a Goldilocks position, where world-class talent, research and industry converge," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "By building state-of-the-art AI infrastructure and investing in British startups, we are unlocking the power of AI for the U.K. fueling breakthroughs, creating jobs, and igniting the next industrial revolution."

As part of this investment, CoreWeave is partnering with NVIDIA and DataVita in Scotland. Together they will deploy the most advanced NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra GPUs, backed by renewable energy, and leveraging state-of-the-art closed-loop cooling technology to minimise water consumption. This continues CoreWeave's practice of using renewable energy across its European data centres. CoreWeave is also planning an additional sovereign AI infrastructure deployment with NVIDIA GB300 GPUs and NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

"This collaboration strengthens Scotland's role as a driving force in the economy," said Danny Quinn, Managing Director at DataVita. "With our sustainable, future-ready platform, Scotland is well positioned to become a hub for the UK's AI ambitions, fostering innovation, driving growth and supporting the UK's position as a global AI leader."

Today's announcement builds on CoreWeave's rapid execution and continued investment across the public sector, both in the UK and globally. In May 2024, the company committed £1 billion to establish and expand its UK operations. That commitment brought two new AI data centres online in just six months, a pace unmatched by competitors. Beyond the UK, CoreWeave recently announced plans with the local US government to allocate more than $6 billion to equip a state-of-the-art data centre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, advancing its mission to power the global AI ecosystem.

CoreWeave supports independent founders and startups shaping the AI ecosystem through CoreWeave Ventures, an investment initiative that provides resources including direct capital investment, compute-for-equity transactions and technical collaboration to accelerate the next frontier of computing.

In keeping with its long-standing collaboration with UK innovation, CoreWeave serves as the Official AI Cloud Computing Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, supporting the development of the team's first large-scale cloud computing facility.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centres across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About DataVita

DataVita is reshaping the UK's data centre sector, specialising in sustainable, secure, and scalable solutions for the most complex business workloads, including High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence. As one of the UK's most eco-conscious data centre operators, DataVita is committed to delivering a sustainable digital future. Learn more at www.datavita.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916332263/en/

Contacts:

Press@coreweave.com