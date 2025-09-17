Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see Myriad's news release dated August 20, 2025), from gross proceeds of $125,000 to gross proceeds of up to $550,000. Under the increased Financing, the Company will issue up to 2,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

Myriad's CEO Thomas Lamb commented "Given our decision to open the financing to include a key institutional investor, we also felt it appropriate to accommodate several other important investors through this small raise. Three board members-Tom Lee, Simon Clarke, and myself-will also be participating. The additional capital strengthens our flexibility as we build on the excellent results at Copper Mountain and advance Red Basin."

Securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company anticipates paying finder's fees and issuing finder's warrants in connection with the Financing. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for general working capital.

Directors of the Company will participate in the Financing, and such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). This participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company also recently acquired, subject to completing a geophysical survey this year, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico. The announcement regarding the acquisition can be viewed here and a subsequent announcement regarding an expansion of the Company's acreage to encompass ~800 of 1,050 historical boreholes in the basin can be viewed here. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here. News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. The final news release regarding chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

