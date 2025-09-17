Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (CSE: KVM) (FSE: 0L41) (the "Company" or "Kingsview Minerals") announces that it has agreed to settle approximately C$366,000 of outstanding debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

The Company has agreed with certain of its creditors to issue approximately 1,83,000 Common Shares (the "Settlement Shares") in exchange for outstanding accounts payable (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") approximating C$366,000 (the "Debt"). The Settlement Shares are being issued at a deemed price of C$0.20 per share, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Shares for Debt Transaction are intended to improve the Company's financial position by reducing its existing liabilities.

The Settlement Shares issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws, provided that, subject to the Company satisfying itself of the eligibility of certain creditors under applicable securities law, such Settlement Shares may be issued with no hold period. The Shares for Debt Transaction are expected to close five business days from the date of this press release and remain subject to CSE acceptance.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential that the projects will yield any precious metals in future exploration programs and the Company's ability to advance its properties.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include the Company's ability to implement a drill program on the projects, that the Company will have sufficient funds available to it and that the Company will continue to be able to retain skilled personnel. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; there being no assurance that any future exploration program on the projects will result in mineral resources; the inability of the Company to raise sufficient funds and/or retain necessary personnel to conduct its operations; the impact on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company resulting from the announcement of the purchase of the projects; the impact that the recovery post COVID-19 may have on precious metals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction described in this press release; other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and any risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities that are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile page at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266772

SOURCE: Kingsview Minerals Ltd.