Liberty Personal Loans Support Australians Upgrading Their Homes

As renovation costs rise and household spending increases, Liberty offers fast and flexible personal loans to help Australians improve their homes.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Australians are continuing to invest in their homes, with household spending on furnishings and equipment rising by 2% in June 2025.

For those planning larger upgrades, the cost of renovations has surged, with projects that once cost $100,000 now often closer to $200,000.

While renovating a property can be a rewarding experience, rising costs could make it feel out of reach for many.

Leading non-bank lender Liberty offers personal loans to help Australians access funds quickly to put their renovation plans in motion sooner.

According to Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto, personal loans could offer homeowners a practical way to move forward without dipping into their savings.

"Liberty is here to help people achieve their goals with free-thinking lending solutions," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty personal loans could support a wide range of home upgrades, whether it's a new kitchen, fresh furnishings or a backyard makeover.

"With flexible repayment options and fast approvals, borrowers can tailor their personal loan to suit their budget and timeline," Ms. Pantarotto said.

Beyond renovations, Liberty personal loan solutions can be used for a range of other purposes, such as covering medical expenses, funding vacations, or planning a wedding.

With a simple online application, Liberty makes it easier to turn dreams into reality.

"Our speedy online process means borrowers can get a personalised rate in minutes. In some cases, same-day funding upon approval may also be available," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Importantly, Liberty takes an inclusive approach to lending, supporting customers with diverse financial backgrounds.

"Whether you have variable income, non-traditional employment, or imperfect credit histories, Liberty is here to help," explained Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty's inclusive lending criteria means more Australians can access the funds they need, even if their financial situation doesn't fit the standard mould.

The non-bank lender also offers home, business and motor loans to help more borrowers accelerate life goals.

"We're proud to have helped more than 900,000 customers to date and we're excited to support even more in the future," enthused Ms. Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. For nearly 30 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers helped across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

