17.09.2025 06:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners

BARRIE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Barrie region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners.

BARRIE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abrams Towing
Towing Services
www.abrams.ca

ACT360 Web & IT Support
Computer Consultants - Managed IT Services
www.act360.ca

Action Tire & Auto Services
Automobile Tires
www.actiontire.ca

Anderson Blake Security
Security Guard Services
www.andersonblake.com

Atlantis Bath Centre
Kitchen & Bath Centres
www.atlantisbathcentre.ca

Bacio Trattoria
Restaurant - Italian
www.Baciotrattoria.ca

Barrie Country Club
Event Venue
www.barriecountryclub.com

Branch Manager Tree Care
Tree Service
www.branchmgr.ca

Car Central
Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned
www.carcentral.ca

Chameleon Masonry Restoration Inc
Masonry
www.chameleonmasonry.com

Crane Tech Services
Cranes
www.craneservices.ca

DC United Roofing
Roofing
www.unitedroofingbarrie.com

Diamond Renewable Energy
Solar Energy Systems
www.diamondrenewable.com

Dodds Garage Doors
Garage & Overhead Doors
www.doddsdoors.com

Dungate Windows and Sunrooms
Solarium/Sunroom Contractors
www.dungate.ca

Ferndale Trim & Doors
Carpentry/Millwork
www.ferndaletrimanddoors.com

Freedom Massage
Massage Therapy
www.freedommassageclinic.com

Georgian Dental
Dentist
www.barriedentist.ca

Hitch Haul
Trailer Rental Leasing and Sales
www.hitchhaul.ca

Home Care Assistance of Barrie
Home Healthcare Services
www.homecareassistancebarrie.ca

iSO Design & Interiors
Home Staging Services
www.isodesign.ca

Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/barrie

MNP Ltd
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/barrie

Modo Yoga Barrie
Yoga Studio
www.modoyoga.com/barrie

Mr. Appliance
Home Appliance Repair & Service
www.mrappliance.ca

Panorama Windows and Doors
Windows & Doors
www.panoramawindows.ca

Perfect Promo Products
Promotional Products
www.perfectpromoproducts.ca

Positano Paving
Paving Contractors
www.paving.ca

Pushing Inc Tattoo Emporium
Tattoo Parlour
www.pushinginc.com

Renu U Aesthetics
Day Spa & Laser Medical Esthetics
www.renuuaesthetics.com

Resolution Physiotherapy & IMS Clinic
Physiotherapist
www.resolutionclinic.com

Scholarly Elite Tutoring
Tutoring
www.scholarlyelite.com

Smart Barrie Movers
Moving Companies
www.smartmoverscanada.com

Vox Mental Health
Counselling Services
www.voxmentalhealth.com

Learn more about 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-barrie-consumer-choice-award-winners-1073742

