Announcing the 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners

BARRIE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Barrie region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners.
BARRIE AWARD RECIPIENTS
Abrams Towing
ACT360 Web & IT Support
Action Tire & Auto Services
Anderson Blake Security
Atlantis Bath Centre
Bacio Trattoria
Barrie Country Club
Branch Manager Tree Care
Car Central
Chameleon Masonry Restoration Inc
Crane Tech Services
DC United Roofing
Diamond Renewable Energy
Dodds Garage Doors
Dungate Windows and Sunrooms
Ferndale Trim & Doors
Freedom Massage
Georgian Dental
Hitch Haul
Home Care Assistance of Barrie
iSO Design & Interiors
Lasik MD
MNP Ltd
Modo Yoga Barrie
Mr. Appliance
Panorama Windows and Doors
Perfect Promo Products
Positano Paving
Pushing Inc Tattoo Emporium
Renu U Aesthetics
Resolution Physiotherapy & IMS Clinic
Scholarly Elite Tutoring
Smart Barrie Movers
Vox Mental Health
Learn more about 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
