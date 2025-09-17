Announcing the 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners

BARRIE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Barrie region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners.

BARRIE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Abrams Towing

Towing Services

www.abrams.ca ACT360 Web & IT Support

Computer Consultants - Managed IT Services

www.act360.ca Action Tire & Auto Services

Automobile Tires

www.actiontire.ca Anderson Blake Security

Security Guard Services

www.andersonblake.com Atlantis Bath Centre

Kitchen & Bath Centres

www.atlantisbathcentre.ca Bacio Trattoria

Restaurant - Italian

www.Baciotrattoria.ca Barrie Country Club

Event Venue

www.barriecountryclub.com Branch Manager Tree Care

Tree Service

www.branchmgr.ca Car Central

Automobile Dealers - Pre-Owned

www.carcentral.ca Chameleon Masonry Restoration Inc

Masonry

www.chameleonmasonry.com Crane Tech Services

Cranes

www.craneservices.ca DC United Roofing

Roofing

www.unitedroofingbarrie.com Diamond Renewable Energy

Solar Energy Systems

www.diamondrenewable.com Dodds Garage Doors

Garage & Overhead Doors

www.doddsdoors.com Dungate Windows and Sunrooms

Solarium/Sunroom Contractors

www.dungate.ca Ferndale Trim & Doors

Carpentry/Millwork

www.ferndaletrimanddoors.com Freedom Massage

Massage Therapy

www.freedommassageclinic.com Georgian Dental

Dentist

www.barriedentist.ca Hitch Haul

Trailer Rental Leasing and Sales

www.hitchhaul.ca Home Care Assistance of Barrie

Home Healthcare Services

www.homecareassistancebarrie.ca iSO Design & Interiors

Home Staging Services

www.isodesign.ca Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/barrie MNP Ltd

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/barrie Modo Yoga Barrie

Yoga Studio

www.modoyoga.com/barrie Mr. Appliance

Home Appliance Repair & Service

www.mrappliance.ca Panorama Windows and Doors

Windows & Doors

www.panoramawindows.ca Perfect Promo Products

Promotional Products

www.perfectpromoproducts.ca Positano Paving

Paving Contractors

www.paving.ca Pushing Inc Tattoo Emporium

Tattoo Parlour

www.pushinginc.com Renu U Aesthetics

Day Spa & Laser Medical Esthetics

www.renuuaesthetics.com Resolution Physiotherapy & IMS Clinic

Physiotherapist

www.resolutionclinic.com Scholarly Elite Tutoring

Tutoring

www.scholarlyelite.com Smart Barrie Movers

Moving Companies

www.smartmoverscanada.com Vox Mental Health

Counselling Services

www.voxmentalhealth.com

Learn more about 2025 Barrie Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

