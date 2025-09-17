Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-driven social platform, has adopted XRP Ledger support to enhance blockchain interoperability. This integration brings faster settlements, lower costs, and improved scalability to creators and communities using the platform.

Expanding interoperability to deliver faster, more efficient blockchain interactions.

With XRP Ledger, Imagen enables seamless peer-to-peer transactions that expand liquidity and ensure creators have better tools to monetize engagement. The interoperability upgrade aligns with the platform's focus on merging AI innovation with blockchain infrastructure.

This milestone highlights Imagen's commitment to delivering scalable, transparent, and efficient systems for decentralized ecosystems, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-powered Web3 development.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered social platform focused on creator empowerment, adaptive engagement, and blockchain interoperability. By combining personalization with scalable infrastructure, Imagen enables meaningful digital connections across decentralized networks.

