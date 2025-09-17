Ahead of receipt of anticipated CE Mark, European customers can begin requesting DaVitri to expand patient access to high-quality IVF

Overture Life, the innovator modernizing IVF to optimize reproductive freedom, today announced the launch of its European preorder waitlist for DaVitri, the world's first automated vitrification platform. The waitlist ensures in vitro fertilization (IVF) facilities will be among the first in Europe to harness DaVitri to reduce manual workloads for their embryologists while eliminating operator variability, thereby providing patients with faster, more consistent procedures.

As infertility rates spike worldwide, interest in egg freezing continues to rise while the infrastructure to support it lags behind. Egg freezing requires vitrification, typically a time-intensive, manual process vulnerable to human error that can only be performed by extensively trained embryologists. This has resulted in variability in egg and embryo survival rates that directly impact IVF success, as well as significant access issues caused by the throughput bottleneck.

DaVitri automates egg vitrification, delivering consistent gold-standard results regardless of operator experience. The platform increases efficiency and throughput while maximizing the likelihood that preserved eggs or embryos remain viable for future use.

"As demand for fertility preservation grows across Europe, IVF centers face mounting pressure on staff and resources," said Hans Gangeskar, CEO of Overture Life. "DaVitri brings modernization to IVF by ensuring every egg and embryo has the best possible chance of survival, no matter where it's preserved. With the preorder waitlist, we're enabling clinics to plan ahead, optimally allocate resources, and avoid patient delays, all without compromising consistency or control."

DaVitri is already marketed in six Central and South American countries. By joining the preorder waitlist, European IVF clinics can secure initial access to DaVitri upon full commercial rollout and give patients the benefits of automated vitrification technology months or even years sooner. Automated protocols replace operator-dependent steps, ensuring equal quality of treatment in both major urban hospitals and smaller regional centers.

With DaVitri, clinics can accommodate more patients without long wait times, helping people begin treatment sooner. The preorder program ensures units are shipped where they are needed most, backed by early-bird training, onboarding support, and exclusive clinical performance updates so providers are ready the moment the device arrives.

Clinics can reserve their place on the European waitlist here: https://overture.life/waitlist

About Overture Life

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that lower repeated cycles, increase throughput, and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations, including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection, Overture unites robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company's DaVitri platform aims to boost reliability and consistency in IVF, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture's backers include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.

