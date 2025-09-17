Results from a real-world clinical study conducted in China, to be presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress, reveal that modern lifestyles and environmental triggers significantly impact individuals with sensitive skin 1

Data show that people with sensitive skin living in modern environments have higher levels of inflammation compared to those living traditional, less stressful lifestyles 1

This first-of-its-kind study was conducted by Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF) as part of the company's commitment to transforming the understanding and care of sensitive skin1

Galderma today announced new data from a first-of-its-kind real-world clinical study conducted in China assessing the biological impact of different lifestyles and their associated environmental factors on individuals with sensitive skin.1 Results from the study, conducted by dermatology experts from Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF), will be presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress on Friday, September 19. The findings provide compelling evidence that modern, urban lifestyles are associated with worsened skin health in people with sensitive skin.1

Sensitive skin affects up to 70% of people globally a figure that has risen by 68% over the past two decades yet it remains widely overlooked and under-studied.2,3 As more people live fast-paced lives in densely populated urban cities, growing evidence links modern lifestyle factors, such as pollution, chronic stress, and poor sleep quality, to worsening skin health.1,4,5 To explore this connection, the GSSF a global network of dermatology experts dedicated to advancing sensitive skin research and education launched a real-world study examining the biological impact of urban living on sensitive skin.

"This clinical study delivers compelling biological evidence that sensitive skin responds differently and more intensely to the pressures of modern living. These findings validate what many clinicians observe but rarely see quantified: that pollution, stress, and poor sleep can visibly and measurably aggravate sensitive skin. Through this research, Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty is working to elevate sensitive skin from a subjective complaint to a scientifically understood condition, helping pave the way for better diagnosis, education, and care." AARON FARBERG, MD DERMATOLOGIST AND MOHS SURGEON BAYLOR SCOTT WHITE HEALTH, UNITED STATES

The clinical study enrolled 150 women from China aged 35-50, divided into three equal groups: individuals with sensitive skin living in modern, urban environments; individuals with sensitive skin living in traditional, less urbanized settings; and individuals with non-sensitive skin living in modern environments.1 Participants in modern environments experienced higher pollution, stress, and poorer sleep compared to those in traditional settings.1 The study compared skin health across these groups to assess the impact of both lifestyle and skin sensitivity.1

Modern living leaves a mark

Results from a tape-stripping analysis of the outermost layer of the skin (the stratum corneum) reveal that sensitive skin faces a triple threat: inflammation, oxidative stress, and environmental damage.1

The study revealed significant biological differences in people with sensitive skin; people living in modern environments exhibited three times more inflammation than those in traditional environments, as evidenced by elevated levels of the inflammatory marker, prostaglandin E2.1 Inflammation plays a key role in sensitive skin by activating immune responses that lead to redness, discomfort, and barrier disruption, making the skin more reactive to environmental stressors.1

The findings also point to oxidative stress a biological response to environmental stressors like UV exposure and pollution which triggers skin aging playing a central role in sensitive skin.1 Individuals with sensitive skin in modern environments showed a 16% increase in oxidative stress markers compared to non-sensitive skin, indicating an exaggerated response that may accelerate skin damage and compromise long-term skin health.1 Notably, consistently high oxidative stress levels were observed in sensitive skin regardless of lifestyle, suggesting that oxidative stress may be a core driver of sensitive skin.1

In addition, a higher level of dark spots commonly associated with photoaging was observed in sensitive skin, providing visible evidence of the long-term impact of environmental stressors on skin integrity and appearance.1

Taken together, these findings underscore the profound influence of environmental factors on sensitive skin, particularly in modern urban settings.1 The combination of heightened inflammation, persistent oxidative stress, and visible signs of damage points to a biologically distinct skin profile that is more vulnerable to internal and external triggers.1

Full results from the study will be presented during the GSSF industry hub titled, "Sensitive skin syndrome: A rising phenomenon linked to modern lifestyles and environmental changes" on Friday, September 19 from 11:15 AM 12:00 PM CET, Hub 2.

Galderma's mission to improve the lives of those with sensitive skin is reflected in its robust presence at EADV, where the company will also present its latest sensitive skin research across five abstracts, and host Meet the Expert sessions dedicated to its flagship gentle skincare brand, Cetaphil, at the company's booth (EO1). By fostering education and supporting innovative research initiatives, Galderma is helping to transform the field of dermatology and deliver meaningful solutions for people living with sensitive skin.

More information about Galderma's activities at EADV can be found here.

About Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF)

The GSSF is a pioneering international initiative dedicated to advancing the understanding, diagnosis, and care of sensitive skin. Bringing together leading dermatology experts from around the world, GSSF conducts inclusive, science-led research to explore factors that contribute to the rise and severity of sensitive skin conditions, such as modern living and climate change. Through landmark studies like the largest-ever epidemiological survey on sensitive skin, GSSF is uncovering the biological realities of sensitive skin across diverse populations. Its mission is to elevate sensitive skin from a subjective complaint to a scientifically recognized condition, driving innovation, education, and improved dermatological outcomes globally.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

