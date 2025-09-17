Pan Global Resources Inc.: PAN GLOBAL APPOINTS ROGER DAVEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQB: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

Roger Davey served as Chairman, Atalaya Mining, for a decade supporting the refurbishment, commissioning, and re-start of mining operations at the Riotinto Mine in Spain

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce the appointment of UK-based mining executive Roger Davey to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

"Mr. Davey's appointment brings deep operational, financial and governance experience to Pan Global's Board as the flagship Escacena project advances to engineering studies," said Patrick Evans, Pan Global's Chairman.

Roger Davey served on the Atalaya Mining Board for 14 years, with the last 10 as Chairman. Prior to that he was with N M Rothschild in Resource Banking for 13 years with responsibility for the technical aspects of all project finance facilities. His operating experience includes eight years in Africa and seven years in South America, including three years in Argentina as a director of the AngloGold subsidiary and General Manager of Cerro Vanguardia in Patagonia, taking the gold/silver project from late-stage drilling, through feasibility and financing, to construction and commissioning. Mr. Davey currently serves as an independent director of Central Asia Metals, a copper producer in Kazakhstan and zinc/lead producer in North Macedonia, and Tharisa plc with an operating chrome/platinum mine in South Africa and a development PGM project in Zimbabwe.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to support the Pan Global team who have established an excellent reputation as one of the leading exploration companies in Spain. My visits to the Escacena and Cármenes projects confirmed that they are managed to a high standard, with strong support from all key stakeholders," said Mr. Davey.

"At Escacena, the discoveries at the La Romana and Cañada Honda targets confirm the project's prospectivity and provide encouragement that further discoveries can be made at the numerous targets currently being drill tested. I was also excited to see Spain's first gold discovery in decades at Cármenes, where initial drill results have returned high gold grades over wide intercepts close to surface near high-grade copper-cobalt-nickel mineralization at the past-producing Providencia mine," Mr. Davey added.

Pan Global has granted Mr. Davey 500,000 stock options of the Company under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.13 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 250,000 after 12 months and the remaining 250,000 after 24 months.

Mr. Davey joins Tim Moody, Patrick Evans, Patrick Downey, Corinne Smit, Bob Parsons and Brian Kerzner, all of whom were re-elected to the Board at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held on September 16, 2025. At the AGM, shareholders also re-approved the Company's Long Term Equity Incentive Plan and Shareholder Rights Plan.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

