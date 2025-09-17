PENANG, Malaysia, Sept 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Renowned humanitarian-artist Professor Lin Xiang Xiong ("Professor Lin") and founder of the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery in Penang, presented his latest exhibition, "The Vicissitudes of Life", at the historic Hotel de l'Industrie in Paris from 10 to 13 September 2025.The exhibition received strong support from key French institutions, with former French President Francois Hollande serving as Honorary Patron, and former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin personally attending the opening. Featuring 25 original works by Professor Lin, the exhibition explored three themes - anti-war, anti-poverty, and anti-pollution - and vividly embodied Professor Lin's vision of "Art for Peace", a concept that transcends aesthetics and seeks to inspire moral reflection and intercultural understanding.During the exhibition, a high-level academic symposium was held, bringing together leading international scholars, philosophers, and cultural leaders to reflect on "Intercultural Dialogue at the Crossroads" and "Rebuilding the Concept of Peace through Art." Distinguished speakers included French writer and human rights activist Marek Halter, eminent philosopher and sinologist Francois Jullien, intellectual publisher Francois L'Yvonnet, Swiss curator and sociologist Barbara Polla, special adviser to the President of the Arab World Institute Claude Mollard, cultural diplomacy advisor Yves Marek, and retired French Air Force General Etienne Copel. Throughout the discussions, Professor Lin shared his unique insights on the times, on art, and on the essence of peace, sparking strong resonance and deep dialogue.On 12 September, the inaugural "Lin Xiang Xiong Art for Peace Prize" ceremony was held with great success. The competition drew 1,883 entries from 100 countries around the world, far exceeding expectations. This overwhelming response underscored the wide recognition of Professor Lin's "Art for Peace" advocacy, echoing the common aspirations of today's world. Professor Lin announced that the award will be established as a biennial event, continuing as a major artistic initiative dedicated to peace."This exhibition is more of an awakening of thought than a presentation of art," said Professor Lin Xiang Xiong. "Every brushstroke is a testimony of time, a silent dialogue between past and present, pain and healing. Whether through the exhibition or the establishment of the Peace Prize, I hope art is not merely for admiration but can truly touch hearts, serve as a bridge between cultures, and awaken the soft conscience deep within humanity."The exhibition also marks a milestone in Professor Lin's artistic journey and heralds the opening of the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery in Penang, scheduled for mid-December 2025. Covering 8,000 square meters, the gallery will house Professor Lin's major works and also providing a platform for emerging artists to pursue their dreams. It will stand as one of the largest private art galleries in the region, strengthening Malaysia's role as a hub of cultural diplomacy and intercultural understanding in Southeast Asia.Through "The Vicissitudes of Life," Professor Lin once again demonstrates that art is a messenger of thought and conscience. With clarity, he advocates peace, and as an artist, he chooses his own path - through the soft power of culture, through words, and through his brush - to voice his deep concern for war, pollution, and poverty. With art as his language, he calls upon fellow artists to join his cause, uniting their strength to speak out for peace and the future of humanity.About Lin Xiang XiongProfessor Lin Xiang Xiong is a renowned artist, entrepreneur, and advocate for global security through art. As President of the Global Chinese Arts & Culture Association, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Art, and a visiting Professor at Peking University, Lin's work crosses disciplines and borders, connecting Eastern and Western cultures.After leaving China for Singapore in 1956, Lin pursued art studies at the Academy of Arts (1965-1968). Success in business, particularly in the mining industry in Malaysia, funded his travels, art remained his personal refuge and lifelong passion.His painting style is a dynamic combination of abstraction, traditional techniques, and contemporary social commentary, touching on themes such as climate change, war, forced migration, and the human condition. Despite being involved in the commercial field, Lin has never neglected his commitment to art as a force for good.Professor Lin is an outspoken advocate of the power of the arts in promoting peace and unity. In 2016, he curated a UNESCO exhibition titled "Art for Peace - Cultural Dialogue between East and West", which calls on artists to rise up as peacemakers, reduce inequality, and protect the planet. Professor Lin has published numerous works, including 8 collections of paintings and 27 volumes of essay and art criticism.

Source: Triven Marketing Group
Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.