Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 21:57
26,230 Euro
-0,34 % -0,090
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,08026,33007:51
0,0000,00007:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL AG71,62-1,30 %
COVENTRY GROUP LIMITED0,346-1,70 %
GENEDRIVE PLC0,0010,00 %
IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA56,000,00 %
IONIC RARE EARTHS LIMITED0,0100,00 %
ORSTED A/S26,230-0,34 %
PROXIMAR SEAFOOD AS0,079+5,04 %
UNITE GROUP PLC8,250+0,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.