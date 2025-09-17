Scientists in China have investigated the hydrodynamic performance of a novel modular floating photovoltaic system. They did so using a novel hybrid approach, which integrates viscous-flow effects from computational fluid dynamics into a potential-flow solver. They analyzed the new system with varying numbers of panels, either in a single chain or a parallel configuration.A research group from China's Dalian University of Technology has investigated the hydrodynamic performance of a novel modular floating photovoltaic (FPV) system composed of interconnected buoyant units with articulated joints. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...