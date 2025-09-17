Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

17 September 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Dame Jenny Harries as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 16 September 2025.

Professor Harries served as Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) from its inception in 2021. In this role she oversaw the integration of Public Health England, the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the Covid Vaccine Task Force and NHS Test and Trace, establishing a unified agency tasked with protecting the nation from external health threats. Prior to leading UKHSA, she held the position of Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, where she played a pivotal role in the UK Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also played a central role in the UK's response to Ebola, Zika, mpox, MERS and the Novichok attacks. Her career spans decades of service in public health, including regional leadership roles at Public Health England and joint directorships in local government and NHS bodies across England and Wales. Her expertise extends internationally, having contributed to health policy and evaluation projects in countries such as Pakistan, Albania, India, Brazil and New Zealand. She has served on the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and was a member of the Expert Advisory Group on the NHS Constitution, reflecting her longstanding commitment to evidence-based health policy. In addition to a medical degree, she holds formal qualifications in pharmacology, business administration, health economics and strategic health service planning.

The Chair of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, Roger Yates, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Professor Harries to the Company. Her unparalleled experience in public health leadership and global health strategy will bring an invaluable perspective to the Board."

Professor Harries has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Nominations Committee with effect from 16 September 2025. Her appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2026.

There is no further information to be disclosed under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.