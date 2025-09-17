Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
Air X Charter Limited: AirX completes €115m Nordic bond raise, backed by global institutional investors

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025, one of Europe's largest private jet charter operators, today announced the successful completion of a €115m bond on Nordic documentation, managed by Arctic Securities. The landmark transaction cements AirX's status as an institutional-grade platform and provides capital to support its next phase of fleet expansion. The bond issue was significantly oversubscribed and signals strong investor confidence in AirX's unique, cash-generative business model.

John Matthews, Chairman and Founder of AirX, said:

"AirX's bond raise marks a defining moment in our 14-year journey, placing us at the forefront of a new era in private aviation. For the first time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Tier-1 global asset managers and pension funds, positioning AirX as a true institutional-grade platform.

"This success empowers us to scale with speed and precision, while preserving the profitability and financial discipline that set us apart. After 14 years of building step by step, today is not the end, nor the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning."

Global expansion ahead

AirX has grown its initial sales of €8 million to over €155 million in revenue, delivering more than €30 million in EBITDA in 2024. With plans to expand the fleet towards 50 aircraft over time, AirX is well-positioned to meet the rising demand from VIPs, UHNWIs, and governments, and continue growing its market share in the Heavy Jet and VIP airliner niches.

About AirX

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Malta, AirX operates one of Europe's largest private jet fleets, employing over 400 aviation professionals. Its worldwide operations are supported by MRO facilities at London Stansted and a diverse fleet that ranges from "Heavy" Jets to the world's largest VIP airliner types.

About Arctic Securities

Arctic Securities is a leading, independent Norwegian investment bank, specializing in investment banking transactions and advisory services, securities sales & trading, as well as equity and credit research. Arctic is a leading manager of Nordic documented bond issues with strong focus on international expansion.

AirX Media Contact:

Jack Roberts - Head of Marketing

Jack.Roberts@airx.aero| +44 7350 411 267

Arctic Securities:

Thomas Hasner - Head of DCM Norway

th@arctic.com| +47 977 50 977

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dbfe93f-9e36-477d-9ea4-687964c28892


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
