Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EHE Ventures deploys over £1.1m into seven UK AI startups in bold bet on real-world innovation

Manchester, Sept. 17, 2025has made seven early-stage investments totalling over £1.1 million, backing AI-first startups solving real-world problems across health, finance, agriculture, publishing, and consumer tech.

The deals were made through the EHE Ventures (S)EIS AI Growth Fund, a newly launched (S)EIS fund aiming to invest up to £15 million in early-stage UK startups over the next three years. The fund combines capital with deep operational and technical support through EHE's in-house Venture Studio.

With the UK 100% focused on AI innovation, backed by new government frameworks and surging private capital, the EHE Venture Studio is emerging as one of the UK's most active backers of AI-driven startups.

EHE Ventures has recently welcomed the following companies into its portfolio:

  • SUBJCT - a MarTech startup using AI-powered content tagging to help publishers increase engagement and improve SEO through semantic linking.
  • Scooch - a direct-to-consumer pet health platform combining AI, embedded insurance, and personalised care.
  • Fotenix - a precision AgriTech company using digital twins and spectral imaging to detect crop disease weeks earlier than conventional methods.
  • Spotlight Pathology - a MedTech innovator applying computer vision to speed up blood cancer diagnosis.
  • Good With - a female-founded FinTech platform using AI and behavioural science to improve credit decision-making for underserved borrowers.
  • Peppercorn AI - an InsurTech startup using LLM-powered virtual assistants to streamline onboarding, claims, and customer service for the insurance sector.
  • NeuWave Technologies - a UK ocean intelligence startup tackling one of the offshore industry's costliest bottlenecks: inaccurate wave forecasts that stall projects and waste billions annually.

Neil Vose, CEO of EHE Venture Studio, said:

"AI is transforming how we work, diagnose, farm, borrow, and consume, and we're not here for the hype. We're here to back practical, scalable applications of AI that actually make life better."

"What makes us different is that we don't just invest. Our venture studio model means we're in the trenches with founders, helping shape product, build tech, and get to market faster. It's high-conviction, hands-on investing."

Andy Grove, Chairman of EHE Group, added:
"From day one, we promised to back founders building practical, transformative AI. With over £1.1 million already deployed into seven high-potential startups, we're making good on that promise. This early momentum shows that our model works and that our fund isn't just active, it's effective."

The EHE Ventures (S)EIS AI Growth Fund targets pre-seed to Series A startups that are either AI-first or AI-enabled. It focuses on high-impact verticals such as healthcare, financial inclusion, digital infrastructure, and climate resilience - sectors where AI has the power to create measurable, real-world outcomes.

With strong early traction and more deals in the pipeline, the EHE Ventures (S)EIS AI Growth Fund expects to deploy up to £5 million by the end of 2025.

Vose added: "We believe the North of England can lead the way in responsible, applied AI - and these seven companies are just the beginning."

ENDS

About EHE Venture Studio

EHE Venture Studio is a Manchester-based venture studio backing early-stage AI-driven startups across the UK. Made up of EHE Ventures and Thestartupfactory.tech, EHE combines capital from its.

Media contact:

Simon Landi, CMO, EHE Group
media@ehe.ai
www.ehe.ai
EHE Ventures on LinkedIn



Simon Landi, CMO, EHE Group ?? media@ehe.ai

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.